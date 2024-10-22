"90% of everything we own was either severely damaged or completely destroyed." Cannibal Corpse guitarist Erik Rutan and his family have had their lives devastated by Hurricanes Helene and Milton

Erik Rutan, guitarist for Floridian death metal legends Cannibal Corpse, had to leave the band's European tour with Municipal Waste, Immolation and Schizophrenia last month following what he described as "catastrophic" hurricane damage to his family's home in St. Petersburg, Florida.

In a new update shared with fans, Rutan confirms that hurricanes Helene and Milton, which both hit Florida within two weeks of each other and caused hundreds of deaths and over $100 billion in damage, wrought devastation on his family's homes and belongings. Thankfully, Rutan himself and his family are safe, but the impact on their lives remains severe.

“We are so grateful for all the love and support that has come our way," Rutan says. "The positive words, messages, texts and phone calls have meant so much to us. We feel so blessed to know that so many people care. Hurricane Helene and Milton decimated so many homes and lives and ours was one of them.

“90% of everything we own including personal and family belongings, photos, things that can never be replaced as well as musical and studio gear was either severely damaged or completely destroyed. This experience has been difficult beyond words. Almost 3 weeks ago I left the Cannibal Corpse tour to fly home to be with my Wife, only to see our home and all our belongings in ruin.

“This has been one of the most difficult times of our lives. Right now, we, as well as many are suffering beyond measure. We worked so hard our entire lives to achieve what we have only to see it all taken away in a fleeting moment. I have no idea how we will overcome all of this, but anyone that knows us knows that we will fight our way back through sheer will and determination to hopefully one day reclaim some kind of normalcy.

“As we try to pick up the pieces of our lives, please send all the positive strength and energy you can. I will give further updates when time allows. Eternal Gratitude.”

Fans have asked Rutan if a fundraiser will be arranged to help his family recoup some of the financial impact of the disastrous event, but at present nothing has been officially arranged.

Metal Hammer Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Metal Hammer, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Cannibal Corpse wrapped up their recent European tour on Sunday night, October 20, in Frankfurt, Germany. Their only current scheduled date for 2025 is as a part of the stacked Sick New World lineup in Las Vegas in April.