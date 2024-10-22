Musicians across the globe have taken to social media to pay tribute to former Iron Maiden singer Paul Di'Anno, whose death at the age of 66 was announced yesterday.

Iron Maiden and Steve Harris both shared tributes in the immediate wake of the news, and many other bands and musicians have now followed suit.

Iron Maiden: "We are all deeply saddened to learn about the passing of Paul Di'Anno earlier today. Paul's contribution to Iron Maiden was immense and helped set us on the path we have been travelling as a band for almost five decades. His pioneering presence as a frontman and vocalist, both on stage and on our first two albums, will be very fondly remembered not just by us, but by fans around the world."

Steve Harris: “It’s just so sad he’s gone. I was in touch with him only recently as we texted each other about West Ham and their ups and downs. At least he was still gigging until recently, it was something that kept him going, to be out there whenever he could. He will be missed by us all. Rest in peace mate.”

Blaze Bayley: Very sad to hear of the death of my friend Paul Di'Anno. Paul and I did quite a few tours and concerts together over the years. Sweden Rock, Ukraine, Australia, Scandinavia. He had a great sense of humour and those were crazy times. His voice and his music with Iron Maiden and his own projects will live on. Fondly remembered, sadly missed. RIP."

Geezer Butler: "Sad to hear that Paul Di'Anno has passed away. He, along with the rest of Iron Maiden, revived British metal in late 70's, early 80's. RIP."

Anthrax: "We are deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Paul Di’Anno, the original singer of Irion Maiden. His raw energy and unique contribution helped shape the early sound of Iron Maiden and left a lasting impact on the heavy metal community.

"His work on iconic albums like Iron Maiden and Killers will always be remembered as vital to the band’s legacy. Our thoughts go out to his family, friends, and all who were influenced by his powerful voice and larger-than-life presence. Rest in peace, Paul. You will be missed, but your music will live on forever."

Ryan Adams: "RIP Paul Di’Anno #UpTheIrons forever. You forever changed so many lives, forever changed music, gave a voice to a place where heavy metal and punk and great songs roamed free and carelessly uninterested in the limitations of those different things.

"There will never be a day like the day I first bought Iron Maiden Killers and let The Ides Of March and Wrathchild set my brain on fire forever. Into the deep blue cosmos, safely, with you sir. We will all be looking up at you in the night sky, returning back into a star overlooking us in our brief time here that you made so badass."

David Ellefson: "RIP to our beloved former Iron Maiden vocalist Paul Di'Anno. The first two Maiden albums (including the live EP Maiden Japan) were major influences on kids like me as we were in our formative years as musicians. I only met Paul once, back in January 2010 as me and the guys in Hail! were heading up to see Eddie Trunk at SiriusXM in NYC as Paul was coming out from his interview just before us. Condolences to his family, friends and fans everywhere."

Gary Holt (Exodus): RIP Paul Di’Anno, all time legend. So sad. Those first two Iron Maiden albums changed my life. All time greats. Changed heavy metal. Had the pleasure of playing a show in Arizona with Battlezone supporting Exodus many years back and he took the fanboy abuse from all of us like a pure gentleman. This sucks, far too young."

Kreator: "Rest in peace, Paul. Thank you for the music."

Michael Poulsen (Volbeat): "My deepest condolences for the loss of a Paul Di’Anno. The memory of discovering the classic Maiden album Killers as a young kid still stands very clear in my head. First, almost pissing my pants seeing the cover artwork: how metal could it get? Then actually pissing my pants from overexcitement listening to the music.

"The amazingly unique punkish voice from Di’Anno just made the music even more rebellious and “dangerous.” Dear Paul, thanx for the great, timeless tunes and inspiration. A legend has said goodbye but what he left behind will live on forever."

Jon Larson (Volbeat): "So sad to read about the passing of Paul Di’Anno. His vocal style was a big part of the two first Maiden albums. Nobody sounded like him, or looked like him. My condolences to his family and friends. May he rest in peace."

Sick Of It All: "Rest In Peace Paul Di’Anno. When we heard the first Iron Maiden album it was like nothing else. Full of excitement and energy. Then following it up with their sophomore release the incredible album Killers. Totally blew us away. We were lucky enough to see Paul and Maiden opening for Judas Priest on their Point of Entry tour. What a show! Thank you for two incredible albums and a life-changing experience. Rest In Peace Paul."

Exhorder: "RIP, prodigal son."

Frank Turner: "Genuinely gutted to hear about the passing of Paul Di'Anno. - 66 is no age. Killers was the first record I ever got, and all I wanted to be for a long time was Paul. Underrated singer and frontman, he’ll be missed. RIP."

Eddie Trunk: "RIP Paul. I saw Iron Maiden with him and those first two albums are still total classics. We also had him on That Metal Show and he was a fun guest. Sad news. Way too young."

Ross Halfin: "Paul Di’Anno has left the stage. It really is a strange world. I hadn’t seen Paul in many years, but that early period of Iron Maiden is so classic and my memories are extremely fond. There was a great innocence around that period as we were all starting out at the same time - the stories are too numerous to go into, but I encourage everyone to put on Prowler today and play it loud."