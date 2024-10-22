"Highly Irresponsible is the sound of five cult stars clinging to the characteristics that made them cult stars." Better Lovers' debut album is exactly what you'd expect from Dillinger Escape Plan and Every Time I Die alumni

You can trust Louder Our experienced team has worked for some of the biggest brands in music. From testing headphones to reviewing albums, our experts aim to create reviews you can trust. Find out more about how we review.

One of the internet’s favourite gifs is that bit in Arrested Development where Jason Bateman looks in a bag labelled, “Dead dove, do not eat”, then says, “I don’t know what I expected.” Said gif could be a pretty accurate review of Better Lovers’ debut album, Highly Irresponsible.

Unveiled to much celebration just last year, this five-piece is the syndicate of former Every Time I Die instrumentalists plus ex-Dillinger Escape Plan man Greg Puciato and producer/guitarist extraordinaire Will Putney. ETID earned cult goodwill through 20 years of relentlessly scrappy hardcore, while Greg’s distinct, diverse and abrasive vocals wowed countless crowds. Highly Irresponsible, the parties’ first full-length together, pairs both USPs with zero frills.

Lead single A White Horse Covered In Blood (together with 2023’s God Made Me An Animal EP) has made it pretty obvious from the off that Puciato et al weren’t about to suddenly go ska. The singer slurs and snarls over jagged punk chords and scurrying drums, the sonic attack sharpened by stabs of dissonant lead guitar.

It’s a tone that defines the record, through Your Misplaced Self’s 90-second stampede to album finale Love As An Act of Rebellion. The difference between songs often boils down to how hard Better Lovers are stamping down on the accelerator, such as on the more mid-paced Lie Between The Lines. At All Times is the only track to break the mould, but the earnest, Black Stone Cherry-esque rasp doesn’t exactly inspire a demand for more.

Highly Irresponsible is the sound of five cult stars clinging to the characteristics that made them cult stars, and it’d be hard to fault them for doing that. However, there’s no sense of rejuvenation that makes this feel like the new, refreshing force people crave. It’s a damn sight better than finding a dead dove in a bag, though.

Highly Irresponsible is out this Friday, October 25, via Sharptone