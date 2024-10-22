House Of Marley start a Revolution with their new range of audio products

House Of Marley have added to their ever-growing range of home audio gear with a trio of new, eco-conscious audio products.

The company are known for their green credentials, and that continues here, with the Revolution turntable and speakers sound system, Zion true wireless earbuds and the Smile Jamaica mini true wireless earbuds all created from recycled plastics and sustainable bamboo.

Kicking off with the Revolution turntable and speakers sound system, and the main unit houses an Audio-Technica stylus, felt mat, and features pre-calibrated tracking force and anti-skate mechanism. There’s Bluetooth connectivity and the dust cover has been created from an old fridge door! The whole sound system is on sale now and is priced at $249.99/£249.99.

The first of the two new headphones come in the shape of the lightweight Bluetooth Zion true wireless earbuds which have been created for comfort and cost $49.99/£49.99. The come in either Black or Cream and provide up to four hours of music from a full charge, and that increases to 16 hours with the eye-catching transparent charging case.

The third and final of House Of Marley’s new products is the even more affordable Smile Jamaica mini true wireless earbuds which are priced at just $29.99/£29.99. They also offer four hours of playback from a single charge, with the charging case increasing that to 14 hours.

The case can also be attached to a bag or keyring, with the Smile Jamaica also available in Black or Cream.

You can find out more about House of Marley's support for the drive towards global reforestation and ocean preservation on the Project Marley website.

