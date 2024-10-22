Cradle Of Filth release new single Malignant Perfection, their “horrific homage to All Hallows Eve”

Halloween’s come early thanks to Cradle Of Filth, who’ve returned with new single Malignant Perfection.

The track, released today (October 22), is the theatrical metal troupe’s first music since 2021 album Existence Is Futile. It preempts the start of the band’s European tour on Sunday, October 27, details of which are available below. Listen to Malignant Perfection and watch its video below as well.

Cradle Of Filth singer Dani Filth comments: “Our new single and video, Malignant Perfection, is our horrific homage to All Hallows Eve, as embodied by the female deification of evil.”

He continues: “It is a perfect musical accompaniment to the spirit of the witching season, invoking dark, autumnal splendour and celebrating the time when the thin line between life and death is at its most tenuous and the denizens of the otherworld seek to break the veil into ours.”

Malignant Perfection is ostensibly a standalone single, but Cradle Of Filth have been hard at work on their next studio album for some time now. Dani told Metal Hammer in August 2023 that the band started recording album number 14 in May of that year. Of what to expect from it, the singer said: “We’re just polishing off a few bits, but it’s exciting! It’s very modern, but it’s also very [1996 album] Dusk… And Her Embrace. Our fans are gonna love it!”

The next Cradle Of Filth album will contain the band’s widely publicised teamup with singer/songwriter Ed Sheeran. “It’s exactly how you can imagine it’ll sound, if you can imagine Ed Sheeran with Cradle Of Filth,” Dani said of the as-yet-unnamed song in last year’s Hammer interview. “He plays acoustic guitar on it, but it’s heavy: it’s got a blastbeat in there. It’s a bit of everything.”

CRADLE OF FILTH - Malignant Perfection (Official Video) | Napalm Records - YouTube Watch On

Cradle Of Filth European tour 2024:

Oct 27: Bristol O2 Academy, UK

Oct 28: Bournemouth O2 Academy, UK

Oct 29: Birmingham O2 Institute, UK

Oct 31: London O2 Forum Kentish Town, UK

Nov 01: Swansea Patti Pavilion, UK

Nov 03: Nottingham Rock City, UK

Nov 05: Belfast Limelight, UK

Nov 06: Dublin Academy, Ireland

Nov 07: Glasgow SWG3, UK

Nov 08: Newcastle NX, UK

Nov 13: Hamburg O2 Markthalle, Germany

Nov 15: Stockholm Fryshuset Klubben, Sweden

Nov 16: Gothenburg Brewhouse, Sweden

Nov 19: Ljubljana Kino Siska, Slovenia

Nov 20: Milan Live Club, Italy

Nov 22: Barcelona Salamanda, Spain

Nov 23: Madrid But, Spain

Nov 24: Lisbon Ao Vivo, Portugal

Nov 26: Bilbao Santana 27, Spain

Nov 28: Lyon La Rayonne, France

Nov 29: Pratteln Z7, Switzerland

Nov 30: Vaureal Le Forum, France

Dec 02: Luxembourg Rockhal, Luxembourg

Dec 04: Berlin SO36, Germany

Dec 07: Liege OM, Belgium