Alex Van Halen shares the last song he wrote with late brother Eddie Van Halen

Alex Van Halen has shared the last track he wrote with late brother Eddie Van Halen.

Unfinished / Between Us Two is a six-minute, mournful yet epic instrumental that mixes acoustic and electric guitars. The track has a similarly filmic vibe to another instrumental, Respect The Wind, which the pair composed for the soundtrack of the 1996 movie Twister.

A snippet of Unfinished was released last month to coincide with the launch of Alex Van Halen's memoir Brothers, which is published today (October 22) in the US, and on Thursday (October 24) in the UK. No details have been released regarding the new song's origins.

Earlier this year, founding bassist Michael Anthony revealed there's a "ton of stuff" in the Van Halen archive, while Alex Van Halen has talked about using artificial intelligence to generate new guitar solos, allowing unfinished songs to be completed.

"They're all little pieces,” Van Halen told Rolling Stone. “A bunch of licks don’t make a song.”

In the interview, Van Halen confirmed that he'd approached OpenAI – the non-profit organisation behind AI chatbot ChatGPT – about analysing "the patterns of how Edward would have played something" so that new solos could be generated. He also spoke about asking Led Zeppelin man Plant to front the 'new' recordings.

"You’re gonna think I’m out of my fucking mind,” said Van Halen. "But when conditions are right, things will manifest."

Earlier this week, Van Halen told Billboard that Sammy Hagar and Michael Anthony have "not been doing the band justice" on their current Best of All Worlds Tour, which celebrates the Red Rocker's time in Van Halen.