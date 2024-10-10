Disturbed announce The Sickness 25th anniversary tour, playing the nu metal classic in full every night

Disturbed have announced a stacked North American tour for 2025, making 25 years of their debut album The Sickness.

The Chicago metal heavyweights will play two sets each night, one of which sees them perform the album in full while the other is composed of greatest hits. Three Days Grace, Daughtry, Sevendust and Nothing More will offer support at various dates. Details are below and tickets will be available from October 18 at 10am local time.

UK and European shows are also to be announced soon.

Disturbed released The Sickness on March 7, 2000, to commercial success and generally positive reviews. It topped the US Top Catalog Albums chart and reached number 29 on the Billboard 200. In the UK, the album made number nine on the Rock & Metal Albums rankings.

The Sickness’s success was furthered when lead single Down With The Sickness was released on October 31, 2000. The track became a nu metal mainstay and charted in America and the UK. with almost 800 million Spotify streams, it’s Disturbed’s second-most popular song, behind their 2015 cover of Simon & Garfunkel’s The Sound Of Silence.

In January 2020, Disturbed announced a tour celebrating the 20th anniversary of The Sickness, with support coming from Staind and Bad Wolves. However, the dates were postponed to the following year as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. The rescheduled dates were then cancelled, again as a result of the pandemic.

Earlier this year, vocalist David Draiman explained where the iconic Oh-wah-ah-ah-ah! sound at the start of Down With The Sickness came from. He told The Jesea Lee Show: “I just, one time, improvisationally just tried it! And, literally, the guys stopped the song. They didn’t know what I was doing. They all looked at each other, like, ‘Is he OK?!’ Like [I was having] maybe a seizure or something.”

Disturbed’s latest album, Divisive, came out in 2022. Guitarist Dan Donegan said in July that there won’t be a new Disturbed album this year, and there may not be one next year either.

