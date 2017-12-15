36 Crazyfists premiere Wars To Walk Away From video

36 Crazyfists have released a video for their track Wars To Walk Away From.

The song has been taken from the band’s latest album Lanterns – the follow-up to 2014’s Death Eater – which was released in September via Spinefarm Records.

Vocalist Brock Lindow tells Loudwire: “We had a blast doing our new video for Wars To Walk Away From in the early hours of a nice brisk fall morning in Virginia with director Justin Reich and his killer crew.

“Capturing the live sense of the band as we ripped through a song about the journey of leaving what’s behind you as far as you can and envisioning what’s in front of you with northern eyes…”

In October, 36 Crazyfists announced a UK and European tour in support of Lanterns. The dates will take place throughout January and February.

Find further details below.

Jan 18: Glasgow Cathouse, UK

Jan 19: Manchester Academy 3, UK

Jan 20: Birmingham Academy 2, UK

Jan 21: London Islington Academy, UK

Jan 23: Paris La Maroquinerie, France

Jan 24: Amstelveen P60, Netherlands

Jan 25: Brussels AB Club, Belgium

Jan 26: Cologne Jungle, Germany

Jan 27: Eindhoven Dynamo, Netherlands

Jan 28: Karlsruhe Die Stadtmitte, Germany

Jan 29: Zurich Werk 21, Switzerland

Jan 31: Barcelona Sala Razzmatazz 2, Spain

Feb 01: Madrid Sala Caracol, Spain

Feb 02: Bilbao Sala Rocket, Spain

Feb 04: Milan Legend, Italy

Feb 05: Bologna Locomotiv, Italy

Feb 06: Munich Backstage Halle, Germany

Feb 07: Vienna Chelsea, Austria

Feb 08: Bratislava Randal, Slovakia

Feb 09: Warsaw Hydrozagadka, Poland

Feb 10: Prague Rock Cage, Czech Republic

Feb 11: Berlin Musik And Frieden, Germany

