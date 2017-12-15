36 Crazyfists premiere Wars To Walk Away From video

36 Crazyfists have released a video for their track Wars To Walk Away From.
The song has been taken from the band’s latest album Lanterns – the follow-up to 2014’s Death Eater – which was released in September via Spinefarm Records.
Vocalist Brock Lindow tells Loudwire: “We had a blast doing our new video for Wars To Walk Away From in the early hours of a nice brisk fall morning in Virginia with director Justin Reich and his killer crew.
“Capturing the live sense of the band as we ripped through a song about the journey of leaving what’s behind you as far as you can and envisioning what’s in front of you with northern eyes…”
In October, 36 Crazyfists announced a UK and European tour in support of Lanterns. The dates will take place throughout January and February.
Find further details below.
36 Crazyfists 2018 UK and European tour dates
Jan 18: Glasgow Cathouse, UK
Jan 19: Manchester Academy 3, UK
Jan 20: Birmingham Academy 2, UK
Jan 21: London Islington Academy, UK
Jan 23: Paris La Maroquinerie, France
Jan 24: Amstelveen P60, Netherlands
Jan 25: Brussels AB Club, Belgium
Jan 26: Cologne Jungle, Germany
Jan 27: Eindhoven Dynamo, Netherlands
Jan 28: Karlsruhe Die Stadtmitte, Germany
Jan 29: Zurich Werk 21, Switzerland
Jan 31: Barcelona Sala Razzmatazz 2, Spain
Feb 01: Madrid Sala Caracol, Spain
Feb 02: Bilbao Sala Rocket, Spain
Feb 04: Milan Legend, Italy
Feb 05: Bologna Locomotiv, Italy
Feb 06: Munich Backstage Halle, Germany
Feb 07: Vienna Chelsea, Austria
Feb 08: Bratislava Randal, Slovakia
Feb 09: Warsaw Hydrozagadka, Poland
Feb 10: Prague Rock Cage, Czech Republic
Feb 11: Berlin Musik And Frieden, Germany