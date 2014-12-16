36 Crazyfists announce UK tour

Alaskan metalcore outfit 36 Crazyfists have announced a 14-date headline UK tour.
They’ll hit the road in February and will be supported by All Hail The Yeti and Cytota.
The live shows are in support of upcoming seventh studio outing Time And Trauma which launches on February 16 via their new label Spinefarm Records. It will be the follow-up to their 2012 release Collisions And Castaways.
Frontman Brock Lindow says: “We can’t wait to kick off our world tour in the UK and Europe and bringing our friends All Hail The Yeti and Cytota just turns up the heat even more. Strap on your helmets and lace up your party boots – the Alaskans are coming for you.”
Time And Trauma is currently available to pre-order with the track Also Am I free to download for those purchasing the digital album ahead of launch. A variety of bundle packs are also available to buy.
2015 tour dates
Feb 04: Plymouth The Hub
Feb 05: Bournemouth Sound Circus
Feb 06: Brighton Concorde 2
Feb 07: Bristol The Marble Factory
Feb 08: Stoke The Sugarmill
Feb 10: Glasgow Classic Grand
Feb 11: Newcastle Academy
Feb 12: Manchester Academy 3
Feb 13: Nottingham Rescue Rooms
Feb 14: Birmingham Asylum
Feb 15: Norwich The Waterfront
Feb 17: London Electric Ballroom
Feb 18: Southampton Engine Rooms
Feb 19: Oxford O2 Academy
Time And Trauma tracklist
- Vanish 2. 11.24.11 3. Sorrow Sings 4. Lightless 5. Time And Trauma 6. Also Am I 7. Translator 8. Silencer 9. Slivers 10. Swing The Noose 11. Gathering Bones 12. Marrow 13. Edge Of The End (Bonus) 14. I Erase (Bonus)