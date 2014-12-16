36 Crazyfists announce UK tour

Alaskan metalcore outfit 36 Crazyfists have announced a 14-date headline UK tour.

They’ll hit the road in February and will be supported by All Hail The Yeti and Cytota.

The live shows are in support of upcoming seventh studio outing Time And Trauma which launches on February 16 via their new label Spinefarm Records. It will be the follow-up to their 2012 release Collisions And Castaways.

Frontman Brock Lindow says: “We can’t wait to kick off our world tour in the UK and Europe and bringing our friends All Hail The Yeti and Cytota just turns up the heat even more. Strap on your helmets and lace up your party boots – the Alaskans are coming for you.”

Time And Trauma is currently available to pre-order with the track Also Am I free to download for those purchasing the digital album ahead of launch. A variety of bundle packs are also available to buy.

Feb 04: Plymouth The Hub

Feb 05: Bournemouth Sound Circus

Feb 06: Brighton Concorde 2

Feb 07: Bristol The Marble Factory

Feb 08: Stoke The Sugarmill

Feb 10: Glasgow Classic Grand

Feb 11: Newcastle Academy

Feb 12: Manchester Academy 3

Feb 13: Nottingham Rescue Rooms

Feb 14: Birmingham Asylum

Feb 15: Norwich The Waterfront

Feb 17: London Electric Ballroom

Feb 18: Southampton Engine Rooms

Feb 19: Oxford O2 Academy

Time And Trauma tracklist