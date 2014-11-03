36 Crazyfists ink deal for Time And Trauma

36 Crazyfists have signed with Spinefarm Records for the release of their 7th album Time And Trauma.

The follow-up to 2012’s Collisions And Castaways will launch in February 2015. And to mark the announcement, they’ve released a stream of the track Also Am I. Hear it below.

Time And Trauma is their first studio project with drummer Kyle Baltus, who joined the band in 2012. Mick Whitney makes his return on bass.

Frontman Brock Lindow says: “We’ve found a new home at Spinefarm Records. Although the label is new to us, some of staff are old friends and we couldn’t be more grateful to unleash the beast that is Time And Trauma with their help. 20 years in and it feels like Spinefarm is a killer home to hang our hats.”

Tim Brennan, Spinefarm senior director of marketing says: “We’re thrilled to have 36 Crazyfists be part of the growing Spinefarm family. They are a genuine band of brothers that has grinded for 20 years to create a truly committed fan base. Time And Trauma is an incredible way to begin the next 20 years for the band.”

They are currently on a run of live dates in the US and will bring it to a close with a 20th anniversary show in their home state of Alaska on December 5.