2000 Trees: Lower Than Atlantis, Frank Carter added to lineup

Another 18 bands have been added to this year’s 2000 Trees festival.

The UK event will take place at Upcote Farm near Gloucester and Cheltenham on July 6-8, with Mallory Knox, Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes and Lower Than Atlantis co-headlining the three-day event with Nothing But Thieves and Slaves.

Other artists confirmed today for 2000 Trees are The Menzingers, Honeyblood, Skinny Lister, Young Guns, Will Varley, Kevin Devine, Roam, Rolo Tomassi, Tall Ships, Brutus, Puppy, Decade, Big Spring, Kamikaze Girls and Ducking Punches.

Lower Than Atlantis frontman Mike Duce says: “We are really excited to return to 2000 Trees this summer.

“It will be our first UK festival since our new record Safe In Sound came out so it’ll be great to play a lot more of those songs while everyone’s getting drunk in a field.

“Lots of our mates are playing too so it’ll be a good time in a beautiful part of the country.”

Mallory Knox vocalist Mikey Chapman adds: “We’re really looking forward to getting back to 2000 Trees again this year. We had an awesome time last year can’t wait to do it all again with a new set.”

Festival organiser James Scarlett has praised the UK rock scene and adds: “It is in ridiculously strong health and we’re very happy to be giving these bands a chance to co-headline a UK festival bill.

“Slaves will close the festival main stage on the Saturday night, with co-headliners Lower Than Atlantis on just before them. On the Friday we’ve got headliners Nothing But Thieves following Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes – and let’s not forget Mallory Knox on our Thursday early entry night.

“It truly feels like 2000 Trees version 11 is going to be the best one yet. Roll on July!”

Tickets for 2000 Trees are available directly through the festival’s website, while a full lineup of confirmed bands can be seen below.

2000 Trees 2017 lineup so far

Slaves

Nothing But Thieves

Jamie Lenman

Pulled Apart By Horses

Dinosaur Pile-Up

Feed The Rhino

Muncie Girls

Blackfoxxes

Area 11

Queen Kwong

Steven Battelle

Vukovi

The One Hundred

Tigercub

Wars

Petrol Girls

Greywind

Strange Bones

Making Monsters

Straight Lines

Grumble Bee

Shvpes

Bad Sign

Away Days

Bellevue Days

Weirds

Milestones

Personal Best

Cassels

Doe

Fizzy Blood

Jonah Matranga

Giants

Louise Distras

Apologies, I Have None

The St Pierre Snake Invasion

Polary

Soeur

Black Peaks

Gnarwolves

The Wonder Years

The Front Bottoms

Beach Slang

Slotface

De Staat

The Hyena Kill

Get Inuit

Acres

Moses

Peaness

Wallflower

Lower Than Atlantis

Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes

Mallory Knox

The Menzingers

Honeyblood

Skinny Lister

Young Guns

Will Varley

Kevin Devine

Roam

Rolo Tomassi

Tall Ships

Brutus, Puppy

Decade

Big Spring

Kamikaze Girls

Ducking Punches

