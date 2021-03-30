Listen to one of the last songs Alexi Laiho recorded before his death

Bodom After Midnight, the band formed by late Children Of Bodom frontman Alexi Laiho, have released the explosive title track from their upcoming Paint The Sky With Blood EP.

Paint The Sky With Blood is one of just three songs Bodom After Midnight recorded before Laiho’s death in December 2020.

“‘Like ourselves, Alexi was beyond stoked about these songs and anxious to get these out, so we are happy that we can fulfill his wish,” say the band in a statement. “Needless to say, we are honored and proud to be a part of his very last creative work and to unleash it the way he wanted it. It’s time to let the beast out of the cage one more time as a celebration of Alexi’s music, legacy and the man himself.”

As well as the title track, the EP also features Payback’s A Bitch and a live cover of Dissection’s Where Dead Angels Lie.

Paint The Sky With Blood EP is released on April 30 via Napalm.