“Isn’t it the best when you get into a band and they happen to have so much material to discover?” Yes’ Jon Davison fell in love with the Moody Blues by falling in love with John Lodge’s daughter

Where’s home?

Blighty! I met my now wife, Emily, daughter of John Lodge, on the 2019 Cruise To The Edge, and not long after I moved to England to be with her.

Earliest memory of prog?

One of the counsellors at a church youth weekend retreat had a copy of Rush’s Exit Stage Left, and he invited a few of us to stay up late and listen. There was false talk in these circles of Rush being an acronym for ‘Running Upon Satan’s Hand’!

First prog album you bought?

It was 2112, but my truly classic prog album purchase was a two-on-one Yes cassette, with Fragile on one side and Close To The Edge on the other. Can you think of anything better?

And the last?

I’ve recently gotten into King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard. They really do weave an interesting blend of styles in such a fresh and unexpected way.

Your first prog gig?

Rush on their Power Windows tour at the Pacific Amphitheatre in Costa Mesa [in California, May 25, 1986], near where I grew up.

And the latest?

Father John Misty in Austin. He has a dulcet-toned voice enveloped by a moody melodic sort-of indie sound, and he’s quite the clever wordsmith. He’s not really prog, but his music is quite imaginative and elaborate just the same.

The best prog gig you ever saw?

My first Yes concert, again at the Pacific Amphitheatre, during the Big Generator tour [March 1988]. I have this vivid memory of listening to And You And I from the grassy hilltop on a perfectly warm, breezy evening. I was absolutely transfixed.

Your latest prog discovery?

I was never really exposed to Moody Blues’ music until I met Emily and John. I’ve since dived deep into their extensive catalogue and have genuinely fallen deeply in love with their dreamy, romantic music. Isn’t it the best when you get into a band and they happen to have so much material to discover?

Your guilty musical pleasure?

I have a definite soft spot for Tom Waits ballads, particularly those from his first album, Closing Time. My melancholy side just loves that album.

Your favourite venue?

The Royal Albert Hall. I’ve performed there with Yes four or five times now and it’s always as surreal as it was the very first time. What an atmosphere!

Your prog hero?

Steve Howe. I’m so blessed to be in his close company quite often and I therefore absorb so much of his musical insight and inspiration. He truly is a master: one who has an innate musical gift and who’s achieved so much.

Outside of music, what do you enjoy doing?

Exercising in nature, and wild swimming whenever I get the chance. I’m a tree hugger at heart. I try and make more effort to meditate, which definitely puts things in proper focus for me. I also thrive on attempting to satisfy Emily’s almost insatiable thirst for travel. Living so close to Europe means we have quite an interesting playground within convenient reach.

Ever had a prog-related date?

No. Where I grew up – Laguna Beach, CA – you had a fighting chance at getting a girl if you most definitely did not mention prog in any way, shape or form! Emily just patiently smiles in remote appreciation whenever prog music comes up...

What’s the most important piece of prog music?

Either Close To The Edge or Firth Of Fifth.

Recommend a good book to us.

Autobiography Of A Yogi by Paramahansa Yogananda offers deep insight into a whole new world of being. George Harrison once said he had a stack of copies and would pass them out to friends whenever one of them felt they needed ‘regrooving’. Its footnotes also inspired much of the Tales From Topographic Oceans’ lyrical outline, and it was apparently the only book Steve Jobs had on his iPad.

The prog musician you would most like to work with?

Steve Hackett. Although I’ve spent a little time with him and his lovely wife, Jo, I’ve never had the proper chance to fully express to him my immense appreciation of his guitar playing, and for his monumental contribution toward what is best in Genesis music.

Which proggy album gets you in a good mood?

Jethro Tull’s Songs From The Wood. Great album.

Your favourite prog album cover?

Most likely the one Roger Dean will design for Yes’ next new studio album! But I’ve always thought Rush’s cover for Permanent Waves was quite clever. There are too many to list.

What are you up to at the moment?

Yes are on the verge of heading out across the US on our Classic Tales Of Yes Tour, which will promote our enthusiastically received new album, Mirror To The Sky, plus highlight much of the diverse canon of Yes music. We will definitely be bringing this show to the UK in 2024, which I can now proudly say is in my own back yard!