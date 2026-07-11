Shania Twain and Queens Of The Stone Age’s Josh Homme have teamed up for the year’s most unlikely collaboration

In a contender for the year’s most unlikely collaboration: country megastar Shania Twain has recruited Queens Of The Stone Age frontman Josh Homme to appear on her new single, .

Homme adds his instantly recognisable voice to the chorus of Faded Blue Jeans, which will appear on the Nashville star’s upcoming album, LIttle Miss Twain.

The upcoming album has been pitched as a return to her roots, and the stripped-down Faded Blue Jeans seems to back that up – it’s a long way from the glossy, Mutt Lange-produced country-pop of That Don’t Impress Me Much.

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As if her musical hook-up with Homme wasn’t enough, Twain recently outed herself as a fan of polka-dotted microtonal math-rock pranksters – and fellow Canadians – Angine de Poitrine after the two acts appeared on BBC music show Later… With Jools Holland.

“I got to meet [Angine de Poitrine]!!” Twain enthused on Instagram. “My son Eja got me into them so imagine my excitement when I found out we were on the same Later... episode!"

Twain recently wrapped up a tour supporting Harry Styles. Little Miss Twain is released on July 24, complete with Homme guest spot – though whether it also features Angine de Poitrine is another matter.

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