Jethro Tull's M.U. The Best Of... to be reissued as a limited edition half-speed vinyl remaster in July
The new remasrer of M.U. The Best Of Jethro Tull has been overseen by Ian Anderson and cut by Miles Showell at Abbey Road
Current Prog cover stars Jethro Tull are to have their 1976 collection, M.U. - The Best Of Jethro Tull collection reissued as a limited edition half-speed vinyl remaster on July 31.
The reissue forms part of Warner’s ‘Spirit of ‘76’ campaign and has been overseen by Ian Anderson, to give a greater depth of sound, with Miles Showell at Abbey Road cutting the album at half speed from the source master.
M.U. - The Best Of Jethro Tull was the band's first real greatest hits collection covering the years 1969 to 1975. A previous compilation, 1972's Living In The Past, had mainly dealt with non-album material. M.U. featured just one previously unreleased song, Rainbow Blues. The M.U. of the title referred to the Musician's Union.
The Spirit Of 76 campaign will launch on July 17 rolling out records originally released in 1976 in weekly waves. The 23-album lineup spans the 1976 musical landscape, as well as Jethro Tull, it will bring together artists such as Bootsy Collins, Black Sabbath, ZZ Top, Ramones, Linda Ronstadt and more.
As with all releases in the ‘Spirit Of ‘76’campaign, M.U. - The Best Of Jethro Tull will only be available exclusively through independent record stores.
Pre-order M.U. - The Best Of Jethro Tull.
Jethro Tull: M.U. – The Best of Jethro Tull
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Side One
1. Teacher
2. Aqualung
3. Thick As A Brick Edit #1
4. Bungle In The Jungle
5. Locomotive Breath
Side Two
1. Fat Man
2. Living In The Past
3. A Passion Play Edit #8
4. Skating Away (On The Thin Ice Of The New Day)
5. Rainbow Blues
6. Nothing Is Easy
Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock.
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