“It’s the silliest name since Genesis did a track called Squonk. But The Beatles is a silly name, if you think about it”: The world according to Squackett, prog’s great forgotten supergroup

The union between late Yes bassist Chris Squire and ex-Genesis guitarist Steve Hackett, Squackett were one of the great forgotten supergroups of the 2010s – even if they hated the term ‘supergroup’. In 2012, as they released their one and only album A Life Within A Day, Classic Rock caught up with these two prog titans to talk past glories, modern music and fine wine.

When it comes to ridiculously named supergroups, Chickenfoot have nothing on Squackett. But then you’d expect nothing less of a joint venture from those two grand wizards of prog rock, Chris Squire and Steve Hackett.

This isn’t the first time the pair have joined forces – former Genesis guitarist Hackett played on Squire’s tongue-twistingly titled 2007 solo album Chris Squire’s Swiss Choir, and the linchpin Yes bassist has returned the favour twice. But Squackett’s debut, A Life Within A Day, is the first album they’ve recorded as an equal partnership. Surprisingly, given past endeavours, it sees them dialling down the musicianly excess.

“We recorded in my living room, and the dining room table became the mixing console,” says Hackett. “It’s an allotment of an album, rather than a Grand Versailles.”

Of course, with more than 80 years of experience as musicians between them, they’ve earned the right to do whatever the hell they want to. Here, then, is the world according to Squackett…

On egos…

Steve Hackett: “Most groups are run by a very gifted control freak who lets everyone else just about get a look in – if they’re lucky. But with Chris and I, there was no fight to the death. This was no battle of the giants.”

Chris Squire: “We both know how to subtly cajole the other into going the extra mile. And with Squackett, we don’t have somebody that’s trying to prove himself as a lead singer. Between the two of us, we make up a lead singer.”

On the album…

Hackett: “The spirit of the album is much less progressive than it is straight-ahead rock. There’s a nod to Led Zeppelin, The Who and The Beatles. But if people are expecting impenetrable time signatures, they won’t find that. It’s not an unbreakable mathematical code.”

Squire: When we recorded the track A Life Within A Day, I said to Steve: ‘It sounds a bit like Muse.” And Steve had no idea who Muse were, ha ha.’”

On that name…

Squire: “I have to give credit to my wife for this. When the Hacketts and ourselves were going for a Chinese meal, she placed a reservation under the name Squackett. And that was that.”

Hackett: “It’s probably the silliest name since Genesis did a track called Squonk. But The Beatles is a silly name, if you think about it.”

On supergroups…

Squire: “Are we calling this a supergroup? Ha ha, not really. ‘Supergroup’ is a 70s concept. I’m not sure if that’s a realistic concept any more.”

Hackett: “Supergroups have an awful lot to live up to and usually end up disappointing. That’s why we’ve got a deliberately humorous name.”

On old rivalries…

Hackett: “When Genesis were doing The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway in 1974, we played in Scotland and Yes played the night before us. And I remember thinking that they were a hard act to follow.”

Squire: “Genesis were still a bit behind us at that point. And once you’re off on a roll, you don’t look in the wing mirror much. I wasn’t aware of Genesis until 1977 when somebody told ’You’ve got to hear what this band are doing.’ That’s when I got A Trick Of The Tail, which is still my favourite Genesis album.”

On pretentiousness…

Hackett: “I prefer to use the word ‘imaginative’.”

Squire: “I hope I haven’t written anything too pretentious. That’s something I try to avoid.”

Hackett: “If you’re talking about detailed work in rock, let’s go for it. Genesis had excessive moments, but I wouldn’t dream of knocking it, because for some people it’s gospel. Sgt. Pepper was a highly pretentious piece of work, but how wonderful. That’s the root of progressive rock – in Sgt. Pepper and Revolver.”

On ‘cool’…

Hackett: “I was cool for a short window, about 1973, when John Lennon said he liked [Genesis’s] Selling England By The Pound. I felt we were doing something that no other band was doing at that time. Peter [Gabriel] was the showman, and we were all sitting down on stage like a pit orchestra while he cavorted like Nureyev. There was a strange spirit that inhabited the band at that time.”

Squire: “Not many bands get the second chance that Yes got with the 90125 album. It was huge. Owner Of A Lonely Heart was No.1 in the States – and even No.1 on the black charts with a dance mix. So you could say we were cool… 30 years ago.”

On reunions…

Hackett: “The last time we discussed Genesis doing The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway with Peter, I said: ‘Call me if you need me.’ I can’t say more than that. I hope that Phil [Collins] isn’t going to retire from live shows, king drummer that he is.”

Squire: “I’ve never closed the door on working with Jon [Anderson, original Yes vocalist]. He did have some health problems, so whether he will ever again be able to do a major tour is unlikely. Possibly we will do something in the future. But now, with our new singer Jon Davison, the band is really clicking. And to me, that’s much more important than reuniting with Jon and [former Yes keyboard player] Rick Wakeman, although I’m not opposed to it, because I know the public like that sort of thing.”

On Squackett’s rider…

Hackett: “Fruit juice, raw carrots and a pint of vodka. I like to be low maintenance. That’s my vibe.”

Squire: “I’ve never seen you drink vodka. I thought you were a port man. I’m a bit of a wino. I do like a good bottle of wine.”

On retirement…

Squire: “Fortunately, being a musician, as opposed to a footballer, there isn’t some kind of definitive age where people look at you sideways and go: ‘Come on, mate, you’re past your prime.’ There’s a certain sophistication that comes with age that you can put into the music.”

Hackett: “I have no intention of hanging up my spurs. You have to reverse the numerals in my age. I’m really only 26 in spirit. I’m just starting out. “

Originally published in Classic Rock 172