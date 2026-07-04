"So that's why I'm a skinny f***." Motley Crue's Tommy Lee on the physical demands of being a rock drummer

Tommy Lee says the physical demands of drumming for a rock band like Motley Crue for so many years is the reason he is a "skinny f***".

Lee, 63, has maintained the same trim physique throughout his career, despite eating "whatever the f*** I wanna eat."

And the reason for that, he says, is the sportsman-like level of workout he puts in every time he gets behind the kit.

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He tells the Joe Rogan Experience: "I was like, 'how come I've weighed the same weight since f***ing high school until today. That's f***ing weird.' And I eat kind of whatever the f*** I wanna eat.

"I don't diet or have some strict regimented food program. I was, like, 'I gotta see.' I got like a pedometer you clip on to your shoe, like joggers would use.

"You just clipped it on your shoe, and it told you how many miles you did. So I get one, I clip it on. I'm, like, 'I wonder how many miles I'm doing after a two-hour show.' I know I'm sweaty as f***, and after the show, all I hear is ringing in my ear, and I'm wrecked; I'm done.

"And I took it off after the show, and I looked down, and it said 13.3 miles. And I was, like, 'so that's why I'm a skinny fuck.'"

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Playing drums in a rock band is "more like a sport," Lee adds. "And you're the f***ing heartbeat, man. People say your band's only as good as your drummer, and that's really true.

"And I'm not just saying that because I'm a drummer. But a drummer has a lot of responsibility. Everybody, all the people that you see out there that are moving. I'm responsible for a lot of that.

"And I'm not saying for all of it, but you sort of set the pace and you're making people physically move. That takes a lot of work. The amount of energy you're putting out you're getting back, and you're seeing it.

"And you're, like, 'f***, I'm driving here.' And that's a cool place to be. But it is a responsibility, and it is physical, and it's draining. But it's f***ing rad. I live for it."

The full interview can be viewed below.