Alkaline Trio cancel UK tour at very last minute as frontman Matt Skiba can't "walk, talk, play or sing" due to worsening medical issue

Alkaline Trio have cancelled their UK tour on the day of the first scheduled date as frontman Matt Skiba is dealing with worsening medical issues that have left him unable to "walk, talk, play or sing" properly.

The band were due to perform at the O2 Institute in Birmingham last night (Friday), but that show did not go ahead and neither will scheduled shows in London, Newcastle, Leeds, Manchester and at the 2000Trees festival in Gloucestershire on July 9.

In a statement, Alkaline Trio say: "We are immensely sorry, but we must cancel our dates in England, including tonight’s show in Birmingham, due to medical issues Matt has been suffering from that have worsened.

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"He’s gonna be okay but needs to be treated stateside as soon as possible. We will be back healthier and stronger."

Skiba later released a video giving further details on his illness. He says: "Thank you for all the love and support. It means the world to me.

"You guys deserve a better show than I can throw right now. I've got numbness in my feet, numbness in my hands, and as you can tell I'm losing my voice. I can't really talk, walk, play or sing.

"I'm gonna go home and get looked at. I love all of you so much and we’ll be back asap to make these shows up to you."

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July 03: Birmingham O2 Institute

July 04: London O2 Forum Kentish Town

July 05: Newcastle O2 City Hall

July 07: Leeds O2 Academy

July 08: Manchester O2 Ritz

July 09: 2000Tress Festival, Cheltenham, Gloucestershire