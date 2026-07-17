Birmingham to honour The Prince Of Darkness with Ozzy Osbourne Day later this month, featuring musical performances, film screenings and exclusive merch

Birmingham will celebrate its most metal son, late Black Sabbath singer Ozzy Osbourne, with a day of festivities, music and film screenings on the one-year anniversary of his death.

On July 22, the city will host ‘Ozzy Day’ to commemorate the Prince Of Darkness, who died at his Buckinghamshire home following a heart attack aged 76, 17 days after retiring from the stage at Villa Park near his birthplace in Aston.

According to a press release from the Birmingham City Council, the day will feature “a free programme of live music, public art, special performances and shared moments celebrating the life, legacy and Birmingham roots of the Prince Of Darkness”.

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The Bostin Brass band, who performed brass arrangements of classic Ozzy and Sabbath songs as the singer’s funeral procession passed through Birmingham on July 30 last year, will return to various locations around town to put on multiple free shows.

One stop will be at the iconic Black Sabbath Bench on Broad Street, which features tributes the band’s four founding members: Ozzy, guitarist Tony Iommi, bassist Geezer Butler and drummer Bill Ward.

See the band’s full live schedule for the day below.

Another musical performance will be put on by the City Of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra (CBSO) at the Bullring shopping centre in the centre of town at 12:15pm.

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The branch of Selfridges at the Bullring will sell an exclusive Ozzy Day t-shirt during the day. The shirt will feature a graphic of Ozzy at his retirement show, Back To The Beginning, and a list of the 52 gigs he played in his hometown, both as a solo act and with Sabbath.

Nearby, at Birmingham New Street station, fans will be able to have free Polaroid pictures taken with the moving statue Ozzy The Bull, which was named after the Prince Of Darkness following a 2022 poll. The 10m (33ft) sculpture will be made up to resemble his namesake singer.

In addition, local arts and events producers Outdoor Places Unusual Spaces (OPUS) will screen a number of short films about Ozzy and Ozzy Day around town. The Ozzy Osbourne: Working Class Hero exhibition at Birmingham Museum & Art Gallery will remain open and have the singer’s throne from Back To The Beginning on display.

A free map of the city and its festivities will be available across town, including at New Street station.

Sam Watson, Chair of co-organisers Central BID, comments: “Ozzy Day is a fantastic example of Birmingham working together to celebrate the legendary Ozzy Osbourne. By bringing together businesses, cultural organisations and public spaces, we’re creating a city centre wide experience that encourages people to celebrate the legacy of a truly global, Birmingham-born icon.”

Councillor Deborah Harries, Cabinet Member for Culture, Birmingham City Council, adds: “Ozzy Osbourne is one of Birmingham’s foremost cultural figures, and we continue to honour his legacy here in the city, where his journey began. I am glad to see the city partners coming together to celebrate Ozzy’s influence on music and his pride in his hometown.

“Black Sabbath’s contribution to Birmingham was recognised when they were awarded Freedom of the City on 30 June 2025. All of these anniversary events are an opportunity for residents and visitors to celebrate this legacy, while showcasing the creativity, culture and character that make Birmingham so special.”

Widely recognised as one of the most successful rock singers of all time, Ozzy Osbourne enjoyed a lengthy recording and touring career which spanned seven decades. After his original stint in Sabbath from 1968 to ’79, he launched a solo career with 1980’s multi-Platinum-selling album Blizzard Of Ozz. He rejoined Sabbath for multiple reunions, starting in 1999.

Between Sabbath and his solo output, Ozzy sold more than 100 million albums worldwide. He won five Grammy Awards, was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame in 2006 and became a television star following the launch of his family’s Emmy-winning reality series The Osbournes.

Back To The Beginning was Ozzy’s first time onstage after announcing his retirement from touring in 2023, due to health issues stemming from Parkinson’s disease and a fall he suffered at home in 2018. He performed a set with his solo band and another with his fellow Sabbath co-founders, marking the first time the four men played together onstage since 2005. The all-day show was livestreamed and viewed by more than five million people worldwide.

Ozzy Day: Bostin Brass band live schedule