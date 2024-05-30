Tusmorke "away with the fairies" on new album Dawn Of Oberon

Prolific Norway's psychedelic prog folk rockers Tusmorke have announced that they will release their latest album, Dawn Of Oberon, through Karisma Records on August 30.

"Dawn of Oberon is a manifestation of our Peter Pan syndrome, with our aesthetics and ideals having remained unchanged for the last 25 years," the band say of their twelfth album release in twelve years!



"This time we go away with the fairies all together, to the far-away land of the far-out mind. Never grow up, just grow old."

Whilst the band are clearly excited at the impending release of their new album, recording it did not quite go according to plan.

"This album is a testament to a tumultuous time," the band continue. "It was 2022 and we had a new drummer, Kusken, and keyboard player, Herjekongen, and we immediately started working on the epic that was to become Dawn Of Oberon. This behemoth had been wallowing about since the start of the millennium, never quite finding its shape and form.



"We thought of this as a trial by fire that would galvanize the new members, and, during jams at rehearsals and concerts, new themes emerged, resulting in a sort of sequel in the form of Dusk Of Tawblerawn Part 1-5. Kusken decided to quit after just eight months, but agreed to document the time we had spent together. All the music was recorded in our rehearsal space and studio in 2022-2023."

Dawn Of Oberon will be available on CD, digital and limited edition milky clear vinyl formats. You can see the new artwork from acclaimed Norwegian artist Sverre Malling below.

Pre-order Dawn Of Oberon.

(Image credit: Karisma Records)

Tusmorke: Dawn of Oberon

1. Dawn of Oberon

2. Born To Be Mild

3. Dwarven Lord

4. Midsommernattsdrøm

5. People View

6. Troll Male