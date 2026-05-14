My Chemical Romance announce deluxe edition reissue of Danger Days: The True Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys, with nine bonus recordings

My Chemical Romance are to release a new deluxe edition of their final album, Danger Days: The True Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys.



The reissue, set for release on July 10 via Reprise/Warner Records, will include reimagined artwork and nine bonus songs, including songs recorded in session for BBC Radio 1, and live recordings from the 2011 iTunes festival, held at the Roundhouse in Camden, north London.

The bonus tracks are:



Zero Percent

We Don’t Need Another Song About California

F.T.W.W.W

Mastaa of Ravenkroft

Black Dragon Fighting Society

Common People (Recorded For BBC Radio 1)

SING (iTunes Festival ‘11)

The Kids From Yesterday (iTunes Festival ‘11)

Na Na Na (Na Na Na Na Na Na Na Na Na) (Recorded For BBC Radio 1)



The Deluxe Edition will be available to stream and download on all digital platforms, as well as in multiple 2LP configurations, including picture disc, zoetrope, and color vinyl variants, and 2CD and cassette. A special BL/ind tour edition vinyl will also be available at select MCR tour dates between July 10 and October 31.



Accompanying this announcement, the New Jersey emo superstars have shared Na Na Na (Na Na Na Na Na Na Na Na Na) (Recorded For BBC Radio 1).” Recorded in 2010, this live in-session version of the album’s lead single is now available to stream for the first time.

My Chemical Romance - Na Na Na (Na Na Na Na Na Na Na Na Na) (Recorded For BBC Radio 1) [HD] - YouTube Watch On

Danger Days: The True Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys was originally released on November 22, 2010. The album reached number 8 in the US and number 14 in the UK, something of a disappointment as its predecessor, The Black Parade peaked at number 2 in both the UK and US.

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While The Black Parade sold 4 million copies in America and one million copies in the UK, Danger Days sold just one million copies in the US and 100,000 copies in Britain.



Next month, My Chemical Romance will launch the UK and European leg of their The Black Parade 2026 tour, including three nights at London’s famed Wembley Stadium, as they celebrate the album's 20th anniversary.