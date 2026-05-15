Rock'n'roll icons the Rolling Stones have appeared as their younger selves in a new video for their recently released single In The Stars.

The band, who appear in their mid-70s pomp in the clip via what the producers call "groundbreaking deepfake technology", appear alongside Hollywood star Odessa A'zion, who is best known for her roles in HBO comedy I Love LA and last year's Marty Supreme movie, for which she was nominated for a BAFTA.

"Are you kidding me? It's my dream," A'zion says of working with the Stones. "The first record that I ever got that I listened to from start to finish was Tattoo You. I'm obsessed with the Rolling Stones. This is in my bucket list for sure."

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A'zion's appearance continues the recent Stones' tradition of engaging hot Hollywood properties for their promos, three years after Sydney Sweeney starred in Angry, the first single from the band's Hackney Diamonds album. That video also featured time-travelling appearances by younger versions of the band and was guided by the same director, Francois Rousselet.

Rousselet directed another Hollywood star, Kristen Stewart, in the video for the 2016 Stones track Ride 'Em On Down, and has also worked with Kanye West, Madonna, Depeche Mode, Jack White, Snoop Dog and Liam Gallagher, and

The band's upcoming album, Foreign Tongues, was produced – like Hackney Diamonds – by Andrew Watt, and features cameo appearances by Paul McCartney, Robert Smith from The Cure, Steve Winwood and more. It was recorded at Metropolis Studios in west London, and will be released on July 10 via Polydor/Universal Music

Foreign Tongues is available to pre-order now.