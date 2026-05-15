The Rolling Stones appear as their younger selves via "groundbreaking deepfake technology" in new video starring Odessa A'zion
Odessa A'zion appears with the distinctly younger Stones following her triumphant role as Rachel Mizler in Marty Supreme
Rock'n'roll icons the Rolling Stones have appeared as their younger selves in a new video for their recently released single In The Stars.
The band, who appear in their mid-70s pomp in the clip via what the producers call "groundbreaking deepfake technology", appear alongside Hollywood star Odessa A'zion, who is best known for her roles in HBO comedy I Love LA and last year's Marty Supreme movie, for which she was nominated for a BAFTA.
"Are you kidding me? It's my dream," A'zion says of working with the Stones. "The first record that I ever got that I listened to from start to finish was Tattoo You. I'm obsessed with the Rolling Stones. This is in my bucket list for sure."
A'zion's appearance continues the recent Stones' tradition of engaging hot Hollywood properties for their promos, three years after Sydney Sweeney starred in Angry, the first single from the band's Hackney Diamonds album. That video also featured time-travelling appearances by younger versions of the band and was guided by the same director, Francois Rousselet.
Rousselet directed another Hollywood star, Kristen Stewart, in the video for the 2016 Stones track Ride 'Em On Down, and has also worked with Kanye West, Madonna, Depeche Mode, Jack White, Snoop Dog and Liam Gallagher, and
The band's upcoming album, Foreign Tongues, was produced – like Hackney Diamonds – by Andrew Watt, and features cameo appearances by Paul McCartney, Robert Smith from The Cure, Steve Winwood and more. It was recorded at Metropolis Studios in west London, and will be released on July 10 via Polydor/Universal Music
Foreign Tongues is available to pre-order now.
Paul Rees been a professional writer and journalist for more than 20 years. He was Editor-in-Chief of the music magazines Q and Kerrang! for a total of 13 years and during that period interviewed everyone from Sir Paul McCartney, Madonna and Bruce Springsteen to Noel Gallagher, Adele and Take That. His work has also been published in the Sunday Times, the Telegraph, the Independent, the Evening Standard, the Sunday Express, Classic Rock, Outdoor Fitness, When Saturday Comes and a range of international periodicals.
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