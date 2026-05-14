“The script is right there. This movie will absolutely happen”: Jack Osbourne says Ozzy biopic is written and gives tentative release date

Jack Osbourne has offered an update on the biopic about his father, late Black Sabbath singer Ozzy Osbourne.

During a livestream on his Youtube channel on Tuesday (May 12), the 40-year-old, the only son and third child of Ozzy and his music mogul wife Sharon, says that the film’s script has been written and that it will come out in 2028 or later.

“I can tell you this: we are moving ahead,” promises Jack, who’s one of the film’s producers (via Blabbermouth). “I was on calls today about it. The script is right there. We are good. This movie will absolutely happen.”

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He adds: “Realistically – I mean, look, we’re already halfway through ’26 – it probably won’t come out until ’28. But you never know. But, yeah, we’re full steam ahead. We’re about to start going out and getting a director attached. So, fingers crossed. I’m really excited. It’s, yeah, very much been a labour of love, of course. But, yeah, I’m excited – I’m excited for everyone to see this film.”

Plans to make a film about the Prince Of Darkness, who died last July aged 76 following a heart attack at his Buckinghamshire home, were announced back in 2021. Oscar nominee Lee Hall, who wrote 2019 Elton John biopic Rocket Man, was set to draft a script. A representative for PolyGram Entertainment said that they were “currently in negotiations with a director, which could be confirmed very soon”, but no updates followed.

Last August, PolyGram told Variety that they still wanted to make the Ozzy biopic despite his death. Jack offered another update in January, saying that a “phenomenal actor” had been picked to play his father without confirming who it was. He also said that the script was being rewritten. Hall was reported as still being involved with the project.

Talking to The Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan on Corgan’s podcast The Magnificent Others in February, Jack joked that he was the “least qualified” person attached to the film.

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“Out of all the team assembled on it, with these amazing producers and directors and act[ors], whatever, I’m the least qualified, but everyone just comes to me,” he said. “I’m the middleman for everyone because if they need questions for my mum or if my mum needs questions for them. So I’ve found myself in this position where I’m the middleman with it all, and I’m really enjoying the experience and just learning about it.”

Ozzy died less than two weeks after he performed at his retirement concert Back To The Beginning at Villa Park in Birmingham, a short distance from where he grew up in Aston. He played two short sets, one with his solo band and another with his fellow Sabbath founders Tony Iommi (guitars), Geezer Butler (bass) and Bill Ward (drums). It marked the first time the four men had taken the stage together since 2005.

Ozzy’s second autobiography, Last Rites, was published posthumously last year. In October, a documentary about his final years, No Escape From Now, came out via Paramount Plus. Another documentary called Coming Home, centred around his and Sharon’s move from America back to the UK in March 2025, was broadcast by the BBC.