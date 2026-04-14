The inductees for this year's Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame have been announced. The class of 2026 will include Oasis, Billy Idol, Phil Collins (who was inducted as a member of Genesis in 2010), Wu-Tang Clan, Joy Division/New Order, Sade and Luther Vandross.

Most excitingly, in a will-they-or-won't-they-show-up development, Iron Maiden – whose singer, Bruce Dickinson, has previously called the Hall Of Fame an "utter, complete load of bollocks" – will be inducted.

“We’d like to thank the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame for including us (and former members who were all part of our story) in the 2026 roll call of inductees," says band manager Rod Smallwood. "Iron Maiden have always been about our relationship with our fans above anything else, including awards and industry accolades. However, having said that, it’s always nice to be recognised and honoured for any achievements within the music industry too!

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"It also seems appropriate for the band to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame this year as we continue our 50th anniversary celebrations with our Run For Your Lives World Tour visiting the Americas and beyond. We would also like to congratulate our fellow 2026 inductees and extend our gratitude as ever to our fans for their loyalty, perseverance and support for over 50 years now! See you all, somewhere on tour."

"I’ve never been bothered with it," Maiden leader Steve Harris told Metal Hammer in 2023. "We’ve never done music to be in some Hall Of Fame or whatever. And also, if it was a thing that was voted by fans, that’d be ok, but the way it works, it doesn’t matter how many fans vote, it only counts as one vote. So it doesn’t really represent anything. I don’t know how I’d feel about it if we did actually get [inducted]."

Other inductees this year include Gram Parsons, Fela Kuti, Queen Latifah and Celia Cruz in the Early Influence category, as well as Jimmy Miller, Rick Rubin, Linda Creed and Arif Mardin in the Music Excellence category. In addition, TV legend Ed Sullivan will posthumously receive the Ahmet Ertegun Award.

This year's Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame induction ceremony will be held at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on November 14.