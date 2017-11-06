Welcome To Rockville 2018 line-up announced

The line-up for 2018’s Welcome To Rockville festival has been announced. The event takes place in Friday, April 27, Saturday, April 28 & Sunday, April 29, 2018 at Metropolitan Park In Jacksonville, Florida.

Friday night will be headed up by Ozzy Odsbourne, while Avenged Sevenfold will be bringing truckloads of pyro to the park on Saturday, and Foo Fighters will round off the weekend on Sunday.

“Since Welcome To Rockville’s inception seven years ago, I have been building towards this day,” says Rockville head honcho Danny Wimmer. “To bring not just the biggest rock festival in Jacksonville (or even Florida), but the biggest rock lineup in the United States to my hometown… this is a triumph for me, my company and the city that I love.”

The full weekend line-up is a follows:

Friday, April 27: Ozzy Osbourne, Godsmack, Five Finger Death Punch, Halestorm, The Used, Parkway Drive, Underoath, Trivium, Atreyu, Power Trip, Texas Hippie Coalition, ‘68, Palisades, While She Sleeps, Bad Wolves, Them Evils

Saturday, April 28: Avenged Sevenfold, Stone Sour, Breaking Benjamin, ??? (TBA), Hollywood Undead, Killswitch Engage, Black Veil Brides, Asking Alexandria, Sevendust, Pop Evil, Andrew W.K., Avatar, Butcher Babies, Red Sun Rising, Joyous Wolf, Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown, Stick To Your Guns, Palaye Royale, The Wild!

Sunday, April 29: Foo Fighters, Queens of the Stone Age, Billy Idol, Clutch, Bullet For My Valentine, Thrice, Greta Van Fleet, Baroness, Quicksand, Red Fang, The Sword, The Bronx, Turnstile, The Fever, Black Foxxes, Fireball Ministry, Spirit Animal

“Stone Sour is stoked to return to Jacksonville for the first time since Welcome To Rockville in 2013,” says frontman Corey Taylor. “See you fuckers soon!”

“2018 is the 20th anniversary of Godsmack,” adds Sully Erna of Godsmack. “So we’re gonna make this year’s shows bigger, louder and more off the hook than ever. See ya there!”

For more details, to purchase tickets and VIP packages, and to explore hotel and camping options, visit the Welcome To Rockville website.

