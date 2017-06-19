Watch Dave Grohl’s daughter Harper make Foo Fighters debut

Foo Fighters played a set at Iceland’s Secret Solstice Festival on Friday, where they were joined onstage by Dave Grohl’s 8-year-old daughter Harper

Introducing the youngster, Grohl tells the crowd: “About two weeks ago my daughter said, ‘Dad, I want to play the drums.’ I said, ‘OK, you want me to teach you?’ She said, ‘Yes.’

“And I said, ‘Do you want to get up in front of 20,000 people in Iceland and play?’ She said, ‘Yes.’”

Harper then takes over the drum stool from Taylor Hawkins and leads the band into a cover of Queen classic We Will Rock You. At the end of the song, Hawkins tells the crowd: “My days are numbered.”

Earlier this month, Foo Fighters released a video for their new track Run in which the band play themselves as old people and take over a nursing home.

They played the song at the festival in Reykjavic along with other new tracks Lah Di Da and The Sky Is A Neighbourhood. Watch videos of the performances below.

Foo Fighters continue their European tour today in Helsinki and will headline Glastonbury on June 24.

Jun 19: Helsinki Rock The Beach, Finland

Jun 21: Riga Lucavsala Island, Latvia

Jun 24: Glastonbury Festival, UK

Jun 26: Budapest Arena, Hungary

Jun 27: Prague O2 Arena, Czech Republic

Jun 29: Gdynia Open’er Festival, Poland

Jun 30: Roskilde Festival, Denmark

Jul 02: Werchter Rock Werchter, Belgium

Jul 03: Paris AccorHotels Arena, France

Jul 06: Madrid Mad Cool Festival, Spain

Jul 07: Alges NOS Alive, Portugal

Aug 19: Osaka Maishima Sports Island, Japan

Sep 10: Berlin Lollapalooza, Germany

