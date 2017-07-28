Watch Fizzy Blood's new video for Summer Of Luv

Leeds-based psych squad Fizzy Blood have unveiled the video for their new summer-friendly single Summer Of Luv, and you can watch it exclusively on TeamRock.

Taken from their upcoming EP of the same name – which will be released on September 1st via Killing Moon/Alya Records – the Summer Of Luv video accompanies the band’s new single, which was released earlier this year and promptly added to the TeamRock Radio playlist.

Speaking about the single, drummer Jake Greenway told TeamRock: “Summer Of Luv is actually my dad’s favourite tune, so that’s gotta mean something! It’s the [song] we’ve been most eager to put out ever since we recorded the record. It feels like a step up from the other singles we’ve released and it will always remind us of our first trip to the States, which was something special in itself.”

Bassist Ciaran Scanlon continued: “The riff for came about when Paul started noodling in a Super 8 motel in Texas last year when we got the opportunity to perform at SXSW. We took it home and developed it. The trip was a surreal experience if I’m honest, and the song reflects our journey to the land of the free.”

Fizzy Blood will perform at Reading and Leeds Festival for the first time this year, and you can find a full set of tour dates at the bottom of the page. New EP, Summer Of Luv, is available for pre-order now.

Catch Fizzy Blood on tour at the following dates:

25 Aug: Leeds Festival, Leeds, UK

26 Aug: 234 Festival, Brighton, UK

27 Aug: Reading Festival, Reading, UK

23 Sep: Reeperbahn, Hamburg, GE

