Vote for your favourite metal album of 2018

As the year draws to a close, we can reflect on just how great 2018 has been for heavy music. We've seen some outstanding debut albums from the likes of Conjurer and Vein, some sensational returns from A Perfect Circle and Dimmu Borgir, and a bunch of metal mainstays pumping out world-beating music when rock is accused of going stale.

From the heavyweights of Judas Priest and Machine Head to underground heroes of Mantar and Yob, the past 12 months have kicked serious amounts of arse and our speakers have barely sat silent.

But which album is your favourite? In the new issue of Metal Hammer, we revealed that Ghost's Prequelle topped the critic's poll, but we want to know what you think is the number one metal album of 2018. We've put together a shortlist of 50, but you can also manually enter your choice at the bottom if you disagree with our list.

Voting closes at the end of Tuesday December 18. Have your say below!