Vote for the greatest thrash metal album ever

Like a serial killer in a classic slasher movie, thrash metal refuses to die. From the high watermark of the 80s, through the verge-of-extinction 90s to its 21st century resurgence, this eternally irate genre has produced hundreds of killer albums by an army of iconic bands.

But what’s the greatest thrash album of them all? That's the $64,000 question. We asked scientists, we consulted astrologers, we threw darts at bunch of album sleeves stuck to a wall. None of it helped. So we decided to do what we should have done in the first place: ask you.

Here’s your chance to answer the question: what’s the greatest thrash album of all time? Is it a recognised classic from one of the big boys: Metallica’s Master Of Puppets, Slayer’s Reign In Blood, Megadeth’s Peace Sells… But Who’s Buying? or Anthrax’s Among The Living? Or is it a cult favourite from the likes of Overkill, Vio-lence, Exodus or Hirax.

Maybe you gravitate to the European scene – Destruction’s Eternal Devastation or Kreator’s Pleasure To Kill – or it could be a modern thrash classic like Power Trip’s Nightmare Logic (RIP Riley Gale). Or maybe you just really, really love Lawnmower Deth’s immortal 1990 landmark Ooh Crikey… It’s Lawnmower Deth.

It’s a near-impossible task, but if anyone can do it, you can. We’ve listed 100 or so albums to get you started, but you might have your own favourite that isn’t on there – simply write your suggestion at the bottom of the poll (please use the format Band Name: Album Title). Every vote counts – and you have three to spend on the list below.

We'll be announcing the results in the coming weeks, so make sure to check back to see how your favourite fared.