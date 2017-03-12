Power Trip - Nightmare Logic album review

The fact that young bands are still exploring the multifarious delights of thrash fucking metal, three decades on from the genre’s hazy inception, speaks volumes about the enduring appeal of speed, aggression and not giving a shit.

Power Trip eschew the knucklehead party-thrash vibes of many retrogressive thrash mobs in favour of raw, demonic and blistering underground thrash that owes a huge debt to the early works of Slayer and Kreator, while still managing to sound like a 21st-century concern.

A few nods to the early Swedish death metal scene are discernible within the breakneck nastiness of opener Soul Sacrifice and first single Firing Squad, but Power Trip are gleefully smashing boxes before anyone can start ticking them.

Harder, heavier and more cohesive than their Manifest Decimation debut, Nightmare Logic is precise and snappy enough to win over hardcore fans too. Ultimately, though, this is a defiant storm of unapologetic old-school metal spirit, delivered with supreme snottiness and energy levels fit to blow Hell’s fuse box.