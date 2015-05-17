VIDEO: Rock On The Range Day Two

We’re well in to day two of Rock On The Range and last night is a distant, blurry, hungover memory. But thankfully we managed to film some of it to jog our memory.

In this wrap-up video of Rock One The Range’s second day, we chat to Godsmack, In This Moment, Babymetal and Judas Priest about their experiences in Columbus this weekend. Plus we’ve got a ton of live footage from the most exciting acts of the day and Ohio’s opinion on Babymetal – who absolutely nailed it.

Stay tuned for more videos and check out our first day roundup here.