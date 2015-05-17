Trending

VIDEO: Rock On The Range Day Two

By Metal Hammer  

Everything that happened on the second day of Rock On The Range

We’re well in to day two of Rock On The Range and last night is a distant, blurry, hungover memory. But thankfully we managed to film some of it to jog our memory.

In this wrap-up video of Rock One The Range’s second day, we chat to Godsmack, In This Moment, Babymetal and Judas Priest about their experiences in Columbus this weekend. Plus we’ve got a ton of live footage from the most exciting acts of the day and Ohio’s opinion on Babymetal – who absolutely nailed it.

Stay tuned for more videos and check out our first day roundup here.

