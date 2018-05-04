Tracks Of The Week: new music from Ace Frehley, Dead Cross and more

Welcome, dear readers, to this week's instalment of new music mania. Join us as we pluck the best in freshly-baked tunes and pit them against one other in a brutal battle for glory.

But before we get started on those, it's time to announce the winners of last week's vote. Congratulations to the four acts you guys voted into your top three thanks to an incredibly exciting tie-break situation, in particular to Maison Book Girl, who scooped an impressive 74% of the vote.

3. Skating Polly - Hollywood Factory / Elevant - Nowhere [TIE]

2. The Dunts - Birds And The Beez

1. Maison Book Girl - Bath Room

Who'll sway your vote this week? Check out our choices below, from a range of old favourites and newer faces. But first, let's take a look back at last week's winning song...

Ace Frehley – Bronx Boy

Taken from the Kiss co-founder’s as-yet-unnamed upcoming eighth solo album, Bronx Boy is a gritty amalgamation of hard rock riffs and squealing Frehley-issue solos. Apparently the product of a jam session with shock-rock overlord Gene Simmons himself, the tale of life as a ‘street kid’ traversing NYC’s northernmost borough was said by Simmons to be “something new I’ve never seen before”, which, given some of the things those eyes must have witnessed, is truly quite the statement.

In This Moment ft Rob Halford – Black Wedding

If you think a souped up, metalised version of Billy Idol’s 1982 chart-topper White Wedding, performed by In This Moment and bona fide metal legend Rob Halford, sounds like one of the weirder things you might hear this week then, well, you’d be entirely right – but somehow this goth-tinged re-imagining works. “A couple of years ago, [Halford] actually expressed interest in our band and came to see us," said In This Moment guitarist Chris Howorth of the collaboration. “It blew our minds completely. We became friends with him from that point. He’s been super influential to us and when we were doing the song, Maria was, like, ‘I’m going to see if Rob’s interested’ and he jumped right on it. It’s so cool to have him on this song with us.”

The Plainviews – Bladerunner

It is a barely debatable fact that the best music in the UK right now is coming from Bristol’s sprawling underground scene, and this track from alt.rock trio The Plainviews is the latest song to prove it. A side-project from members of both IDLES and The St. Pierre Snake Invasion, Bladerunner’s propulsive, bass-heavy alt.rock is thick with foreboding grooves and awkward, angular guitar lines. It’s got a nice video, too. “Here's the video for our first single, Bladerunner,” say the band of the track and vid. “All because we thought it would be funny to make an animated video for a song with one line.”

Wire – French Film Blurred

Taken from the upcoming reissue of 1978 classic Chairs Missing, this previously unheard demo version of French Film Blurred is barely recognisable as the song into which it would eventually evolve. Fast, punchy and a stylistic sibling to Pink Flag, the track provides fascinating insight into the band’s swift transition from post-punk firebrands to experimental avant-rockers. “There’s nothing wrong with the tune,” says Wire frontman Colin Newman on the track. “It’s a perfectly acceptable piece of music that does sound like a development from the material on Pink Flag and is in its own way quite charming, but is then utterly eclipsed, in terms of style and sophistication, by the version that eventually turned up on Chairs Missing.”

Robert Plant And The Sensational Space Shifters – The May Queen (Live)

This live version of The May Queen, taken from Plant’s latest album Carry Fire, was shot at Manchester’s O2 Apollo in November 2017 and is lush with folky, rootsy, ever-so-slightly Led Zeppelin-ish instrumentation. On the track, Plant says: “I respect and relish my past works, but each time I feel the incentive to create new work, I must mix old with new. Consequently, the whole impetus of the band has moved on its axis somewhat – the new sound and different space giving way to exciting and dramatic landscapes of mood, melody and instrumentation.”

Dead Cross – My Perfect Prisoner

Mike Patton, Dave Lombardo, two-and-a-half minutes of menacing, breakneck thrash and a suitably gory video: what more could you want? The latest track from Patton’s side-project supergroup ushers in the announcement of their new self-titled EP, which they sneak-released earlier this week.

LIFE – Grown Up

Part of Britian’s current post-punk revival, this latest track from the furious Hull-based quartet is flecked with The Fall and has echoes of Mark E Smith at his most brazenly mischievous. Basically, it’s exactly what the UK music scene needs more of right now. Frontman Mez says of the track: “Grown Up is about getting to grips with adulthood and wanting to fall in love again. Seeing the decay of human life as it ages in a park with the dying swans. Is there hope between the space on your plate as you fork at your tea? Can you be too grown up for love?”

Burn The Priest – Kerosene

The mark of a good cover is in being able to treat a song with both respect and the ability to preserve its original spirit. Here, Burn The Priest – or, Lamb Of God, as they’re more commonly known – manage to pull it off, encapsulating the white hot discontent of Big Black’s desperately nihilistic original in this metal-tastic cover – especially when it gets going at around the three minute mark. Frontman Randy Blythe says of the song: “Big Black is a very important band to me. Kerosene was one of their biggest songs, if they even had one. It speaks to small-town boredom.”

Starcrawler – Loves Gone Again

The latest track to emerge from the enviably youthful LA rock’n’rollers is flush with feral grunge riffs and glam-rock swagger, and expertly channels the sounds of 1970s New York, despite the fact these kids were barely a glint in their respective parents’ eyes at the turn of century. Its accompanying video highlights the fact that you’re probably going to want to catch these guys live as soon as you can.

Benin City – Bus

If you’ve ever been pissed in London – or, we’d wager, any major city – chances are you’re familiar with the uniquely treacherous experience of the night bus journey home. Here, London electro-rock trio Benin City soundtrack their account of a late night journey on the N37 – which will chauffeur you from Victoria to Walthamstow – with infectiously catchy singalong dance-rock. On the track, the band says: "We filmed this on a London bus, between 7pm and 2am on a Friday night. We thought we'd get kicked off by the driver or shouted at by commuters, but London was a hell of a lot nicer than we expected: We ended up having a party with our friends and strangers amidst a busy night bus home. Also: the seats were nice and clean. Big up TFL.”

So which track tickles your musical pickle? Click here to cast your vote!