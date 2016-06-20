The Last Guardian finally gets a proper release date

Sony has announced a concrete release date for their often-delayed game The Last Guardian.

To give a bit of history, excitement for The Last Guardian has been building for it since it was unveiled for the PS3 (yes the PS3) at E3 way back in 2009. In fact the game has been in development since 2007 and was the eagerly anticipated follow-up to the gorgeous and heartbreaking PS2 title Shadow Of The Colossus.

Since then the game had disappeared and was rumoured to be cancelled more than once until it finally showed up as a PS4 title with a gameplay demo during Sony’s 2015 E3 press conference.

Now Sony feels confident enough about the game being ready that they’ve set a solid release date of October the 24th of this year. PS4 gamers rejoice.