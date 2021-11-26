The 45 best vinyl releases you can buy this Black Friday Record Store Day

If you're looking for the Best Black Friday vinyl deals 2021 you've come to the right place, but there's more going on than reduced price stock if you're willing to venture out into the real world.

The Record Store Day machine is now a fully-fledged part of Black Friday, the opportunity seized not to lower prices, but to drive music fans towards record shops with another raft of new releases, reissues and special editions.

As usual, conditions apply: some titles are only available at indie stores; some titles are found initially at indie stores but will be released at larger retailers later; not all titles will be available at all stores; some titles may only be available in certain regions; and some titles wont be available anywhere, as delays at pressing plants mean they'll actually see the light of day at a later date. Confused? You're not alone.

Still, there's enough going on to make a visit to your local retailer worthwhile, and, as usual, we've been through what's available and highlighted the, uhm, highlights. They're listed below. And if anyone can do us a favour and pick up a copy of Little Feat's Electrif Lycanthrope live album, please do. It's an absolute banger. Oh, and the Aerosmith demos. Oh, and that Blackberry Smoke thing. Please.

The 45 best Black Friday Record Store Day releases

Aerosmith - 1971: The Road Starts Hear (LP, cassette)

A Place To Bury Strangers Hologram - Destroyed & Reassembled (Remix) (LP)

Big Brother & The Holding Company (featuring Janis Joplin) - Combination of the Two: Live at the Monterey International Pop Festival (LP)

Blackberry Smoke - Stoned (LP)

Broken Social Scene - Feel Good Lost (20th Anniversary Edition) (LP)

Roy Buchanan - The Prophet: The Unreleased First Polydor Album (LP)

Canned Heat & Memphis Slim - Memphis Heat (LP)

Canned Heat - Friends in the Can (LP)

Leonard Cohen - Songs of Love and Hate (50th Anniversary) (LP)

Crobot - Rat Child (EP)

Crosby & Nash - Wind on the Water (LP)

Dave Davies - Kinked (LP)

Dio - Holy Diver (LP picture disc)

Dio - The Last In Line (LP picture disc)

Dire Straits - Encores (Live) [2021 Remaster] (EP)

Evanescence - Evanescence (LP)

Tav Falco - Club Car Zodiac (EP)

Fleetwood Mac - Alternate Live (2xLP)

Foo Fighters - Making a Fire b/w Chasing Birds (7")

The Gun Club - Live at the Starwood (LP)

Daryl Hall & John Oates - Fall In Philadelphia: The Definitive Demos 1968-71 (LP)

Screamin' Jay Hawkins - My Little Shop of Horrors (LP)

The Reverend Horton Heat - We Three Kings (LP)

The Jimi Hendrix Experience - Paris 67 (LP)

Iron Maiden - Iron Maiden (LP picture disc)

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit - Georgia Blue (LP)

Joan Jett & The Blackhearts - 40x40 (7" + book)

King's X - Please Come Home… Mr. Bulbous (LP)

Little Feat - Electrif Lycanthrope: Live at Ultra-Sonic Studios, 1974 (LP, CD)

Magma - BBC 1974 Londres (LP)

Mr. Big - Lean Into It (LP)

Barry McGuire - Eve of Destruction (LP)

Motörhead The Lost Tapes Vol.1 (Live In Madrid 1995) (2xLP)

Ozzy Osbourne - No More Tears (12" picture disc)

Puscifer - Billy D and the Hall of Feathered Serpents: Puscifer Live at the Mayan Theatre (7")

Todd Rundgren - Healing (LP)

Saigon Kick - The Lizard (LP)

Skunk Anansie - Wonderlustre (LP)

Smith/Kotzen - Better Days (EP)

Stray Cats - Live At Rockpalast (LP)

Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros - Johnny Appleseed (12")

Big Mama Thornton - Sassy Mama: Live at The Rising Sun Celebrity Jazz Club (LP)

U2 - Gloria (40th Anniversary) (12")

Nancy Wilson - You and Me (LP)

Full US list (.pdf file)

Full UK list (.pdf file)