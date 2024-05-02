“We’re not gonna be the band that leads your protest march. What we can do is sing about relatable things.” Soft Play announce new album Heavy Jelly, share single Act Violently

By Paul Brannigan
published

Soft Play
Soft Play will release their first album in six years, Heavy Jelly, on July 19, and the duo are offering fans a preview of what to expect by sharing new single Act Violently. The song was inspired by band - Isaac Holman and Laurie Vincent - almost getting hit by an out-of-control e-scooter as they stepped out of album sessions at The Libertines’ Albion Rooms studio in Margate. Like their forthcoming album's title, the theme is a reminder, according to Holman, that “life is heavy, but it’s also funny.”

“We’re not gonna be the band that leads your protest march really eloquently,” says Laurie Vincent, “but we might be the band that motivates you to go down the gym or start doing something productive and that’s important too. What we can do is sing about relatable things and share that with people.”

“The whole walk back to the studio, we were discussing our contempt for e-scooter drivers. They should be illegal. They shouldn’t be on the road. They should need a theory test. It was just a rich well to discuss, and the song’s about that.”

Watch the video for Act Violently below:

Soft Play have various festival dates coming this summer. They will play:

Jun 14: Download Festival
Jun 15: Rock For People, Czechia

Jul 11-13: Pohoda Festival, Slovakia
Jul 26: Tramlines, Sheffield
Jul 27: Truck Festival, Oxford

Aug 2-4: Y NOT? Festival, Derbyshire
Aug 9: Boardmasters, Newquay
Aug 11: Bludfest, Milton Keynes
Aug 25: Victorious Festival, Portsmouth

