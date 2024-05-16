“Every morning first thing I think about is getting a little Punk Bunny inside me.” Green Day launch their own Punk Bunny coffee brand, because running a punk rock empire in 2024 is an exhausting business

Green Day have launched their own bespoke coffee brand, Punk Bunny Coffee.

Actually, the Californian punk trio have had their own coffee brand, Oakland Coffee, since 2015, but now they've merged the company with Caruso Foods, an Ohio-based coffee roaster, for their new brand.



Billie Joe Armstrong says, “I’m stoked to be an owner of a very cool specialty coffee roasting company here in the U.S. And grateful for our co-owners and the amazing people who help us blend badass coffee, just how we like it. It’s going to be a big year for Green Day. We’ll be playing shows across the globe and Punk Bunny coffee will be fueling the way, backstage and on our busses.”

The reliably-ridiculous Tre Cool adds, “Every morning, first thing I think about, is getting a little Punk Bunny inside me.”

Who doesn't?



Actor Adam Devine, who is an investor in the brand, gets even sillier, stating: “One of the reasons I have befriended the guys from Green Day is we all have the same dilemma. During a full moon, we transform into a Punk Bunny. Very hairy. Very Punk. Instead of shame, we’ve decided to embrace it by making a coffee about it. PUNK BUNNY! If you drink three cups of PBC, a Punk Bunny will appear and grant you wishes, but be careful what you ask for…”

Some guy from Caruso Foods adds, “We fully expect this brand to become the rock star of the coffee section in retailers across the country and beyond.”

There are some other quotes from some other corporate types on the press release announcing the coffee, but really, who has the fucking time?

More info here.



On May 30, Green Day will kick off their global stadium tour – The Saviors Tour – playing their mega-hit albums Dookie and American Idiot in their entirety, along with songs from current album 'Saviors' and other tried and trusted punk rock bangers.