You know what the most-read story is, it has shaken the world. Here is what everyone wanted to read on Hammer last week.

Hostages taken at Eagles Of Death Metal Paris gig

How did Brooks Wackerman get the Avenged Sevenfold job?

Motorhead ex Phil Taylor dead at 61

Lamb Of God premiere Erase This video

Abbath premieres new song

Randy Blythe in gang attack

Blythe on Dublin attack: I’m not mad, I’m just sad

Machine Head thrilled to be 'debt free'

The 10 most underrated Metallica songs...

Rock world unites in grief over Paris terror attacks