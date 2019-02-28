Record Store Day 2019: the best 137 releases you can buy

Record Store Day is almost upon us once more. The annual celebration of high-street record shops seems to go from strength to strength each year, even if half the available stock seems to appear on eBay and Discogs within minutes of the opening bell.

For those of us who aren't interested in making a quick buck at the expense of actual music fans, RSD is a day to lay claim to some limited edition vinyl, while stamping your feet in the pre-dawn cold and muttering about how this is the last year you're ever going to put up with this kind of thing, honest.

This year, some big guns are wheeling out releases. Pink Floyd's Saucerful Of Secrets gets a mono reissue. There's three releases from The Rolling Stones, including a live version of She's A Rainbow on sexy 10" coloured vinyl. There's a lavish-looking double 7” picture disc of Overkill and Bomber by Motorhead in a gatefold sleeve. The new Struts album makes an appearance on coloured vinyl.

There's reissues from Queen, The Groundhogs, Jethro Tull, Yes, Dio, David Bowie, Eric Clapton, and many more. Way too many to list here.

Except that we have listed them here. We've taken out all the disco and stuff we don't like, to bring you the 137 releases from Record Store Day 2019 that every household should own.

And if you think we're terrible snobs for doing that, you can download the entire RSD 2019 list (29-page .pdf).