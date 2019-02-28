Record Store Day 2019: the best 137 releases you can buy

Record Store Day is almost upon us once more. The annual celebration of high-street record shops seems to go from strength to strength each year, even if half the available stock seems to appear on eBay and Discogs within minutes of the opening bell.
For those of us who aren't interested in making a quick buck at the expense of actual music fans, RSD is a day to lay claim to some limited edition vinyl, while stamping your feet in the pre-dawn cold and muttering about how this is the last year you're ever going to put up with this kind of thing, honest.
This year, some big guns are wheeling out releases. Pink Floyd's Saucerful Of Secrets gets a mono reissue. There's three releases from The Rolling Stones, including a live version of She's A Rainbow on sexy 10" coloured vinyl. There's a lavish-looking double 7” picture disc of Overkill and Bomber by Motorhead in a gatefold sleeve. The new Struts album makes an appearance on coloured vinyl.
There's reissues from Queen, The Groundhogs, Jethro Tull, Yes, Dio, David Bowie, Eric Clapton, and many more. Way too many to list here.
Except that we have listed them here. We've taken out all the disco and stuff we don't like, to bring you the 137 releases from Record Store Day 2019 that every household should own.
And if you think we're terrible snobs for doing that, you can download the entire RSD 2019 list (29-page .pdf).
- 13th Floor Elevators - Psychedelic Sounds Of (LP Picture Disc)
- Ace Frehley - Spaceman (Picture Disc)
- Acid Mothers Temple - Does The Cosmic Shepherd Dream Of Electric Tapirs (Double LP)
- Alarm, The - Live '85 (2LP)
- Bad Religion - My Sanity/Chaos From Within (7")
- Badfinger - So Fine: The Warner Bros. Rarities (Limited 2-LP Red Vinyl Edition)
- Bang Bang Romeo - Cemetry / Creep (7" vinyl)
- Beth Hart - Front And Center, Live From New York (12" 2LP)
- Bevis Frond, The - Vavona Burr (2LP)
- Bevis Frond, The - North Circular (3LP)
- Billy F Gibbons - The Big Bad Blues (LP)
- Bingo Hand Job - Live At The Borderline 1991 (2LP)
- Blind Willie McTell - Statesboro Blues/Three Women Blues (10")
- Bob Dylan - Blood On The Tracks: Original New York Test Pressing (LP)
- Booker T & The MGs - Green Onions Plus 3 (10")
- Brian May - New Horizons (12")
- Brigitte Bardot - B.B. La Legende (LP)
- Captain Beefheart - Trout Mask Replica (2LP)
- Cheap Trick - The Epic Archive Vol. 3 (1984-1992) (Limited 2-LP "Flame Red" Vinyl)
- Chuck Mosley - Joe Haze Session #2 (7")
- CSNY - 4 Way Street (Expanded Edition) (3LP)
- David Bowie - The World Of David Bowie (LP)
- David Bowie - Pin Ups (Picture Disc)
- David Bowie / Marlene Dietrich - Revolutionary Song / Just A Gigolo (7")
- De Staat - Bubbles B-Sides (12" Single)
- Def Leppard - The Story So Far (LP)
- Dio - The Last In Line Live (12" die-cut picture disc)
- Doors, The - London Fog (10" version / 180g, Numbered)
- Dr John - Recorded Live In Tokyo, Japan (2LP)
- Dream Syndicate, The The Days of Wine & Roses (2LP + 7")
- Elton John - Live From Moscow (2LP)
- Emerson, Lake & Palmer - Live at Pocono Raceway, USA, 1972 (Gatefold 2LP, brown and yellow vinyl)
- Eric Clapton - One More Car, One More Ride (3LP Clear Vinyl 140gm)
- Europe - Walk The Earth (Limited Edition 7” Single Colour Vinyl)
- Fallen Angels (Knox + Hanoi Rocks) - Fallen Angels (2xLP)
- Flaming Lips, The - King's Mouth (Gold LP)
- Fleetwood Mac - Fleetwood Mac Alternate (180g Black Vinyl LP)
- Frank Black - Frank Black (LP)
- Frank Black - Teenager Of The Year (2LP)
- Gaz Coombes - Live (LP Album)
- Generation X - Your Generation (Winstanley Mix) (7")
- Ginger Wildheart - Maggie (12")
- Graham Parker - Squeezing Out Sparks: 40th Anniversary Solo Acoustic (Blue LP)
- Grateful Dead - The Warfield, San Francisco, CA 10/9/80 & 10/10/80 (2 LP)
- Grateful Dead - The Warfield, San Francisco, CA 10/9/80 & 10/10/80 (2CD)
- Green Day - Woodstock 1994 (LP)
- Green River - Olympia, Tropicana, 1984 (LP)
- Groundhogs, The - Thank Christ for the Bomb (Major Edition) (2LP)
- Halestorm - Buzz/Chemicals (7" Green Vinyl)
- Hawkwind - The 1999 Party: Live At The Chicago Auditorium 21st March, 1974 (2LP)
- Heaven 17 - Bigger Than America (LP)
- High On Fire - Bat Salad (LP)
- Humble Pie - Official Bootleg Vol 1 (Double LP)
- Ian Gillan - Mr Universe: 40th Anniversary (LP)
- Iggy Pop - The Villagers / Pain & Suffering (7" Single, coloured vinyl)
- Janis Joplin - Live At Woodstock Sunday August 17, 1969 (LP Vinyl)
- Jeff Buckley - In Transition (LP Vinyl)
- Jeff Tweedy - Warmer (12")
- Jeff Wayne - Pianos, Strings & Some Other Things (12" Vinyl Single)
- Jefferson Starship - Gold (Gold 1LP + 7")
- Jethro Tull - North Sea Oil (10" mini LP)
- JJ Cale - Stay Around EP (7")
- Joe Strummer - The Rockfield Studio Tracks (12")
- John Lennon - Imagine (Raw Studio Mixes) (LP)
- John McLaughlin, Dave Holland, John Surman, Stu Martin, Karl Berger - Where Fortune Smiles (Picture Disc)
- John Otway & Wild Willy Barrett - John Otway & Wild Willy Barrett (2LP)
- Johnny Thunders - Que Sera Sera (Resurrected) (2LP)
- Kenny Wayne Shepherd - Ledbetter Heights (2xLP)
- Lou Reed - Ecstasy (2LP 180g)
- Mansun - Legacy (Red 12" Vinyl)
- Marc Bolan & T. Rex - Bump N Grind (LP)
- Mastodon - Stairway To Nick John (10")
- Michael Chapman - Another Story (LP)
- Monolord - Fairies Wear Boots (10")
- Motörhead - Overkill / Bomber (Gatefold, 2 x 7” picture discs)
- Motörhead - Rockaway Beach (7" coloured single vinyl)
- My Chemical Romance - The Black Parade Is Dead! (2LP)
- OST - Brian May: The Road Warrior - Mad Max 2 (LP)
- OST - The Crow: Original Motion Picture Soundtrac (2LP, White & Black, 3 sides audio, 4th side etching)
- Pearl Jam - Live At Easy Street (LP)
- Peter Gabriel - Rated PG (LP picture disc)
- Pink Floyd - Saucerful Of Secrets (LP)
- Prodigy, The - Fight Fire with Fire / Champions of London (2x 7" gatefold)
- Queen - Bohemian Rhapsody / I’m In Love With My Car (7” Single – Coloured Vinyl)
- Queen - Bohemian Rhapsody (2LP Picture Discs)
- Ramones - Live At The Palladium, New York, NY (12/31/79) (2-LPs, Black Vinyl, Numbered)
- Robert Johnson - Kind Hearted Woman Blues / Terraplane Blues (10")
- Robert Plant - Fate of Nations (12”)
- Roger Glover & Friends - Butterfly Ball (2LP)
- Rolling Stones, The - Through The Past, Darkly (Big Hits Vol.2) (LP)
- Rolling Stones, The - High Tide Green Grass (Big Hits Vol. 1) (LP)
- Rolling Stones, The - She's A Rainbow (Live) (10" exclusive coloured vinyl)
- Ronnie Lane And The Band Slim Chance - At The BBC (2LP Purple vinyl)
- Roxy Music - Debut Album Remixes (2 x 12″ Single)
- Rush - Hemispheres (LP Picture Disc)
- Saxon - Thunderbolt (The Singles) (7" Boxset with 5 x 7" vinyl)
- Serj Tankian - Harikiri (LP)
- Sigur Rós - Variations on Darkness (LP)
- Sigur Rós - 22° Lunar Halo (LP)
- Sonny Boy Williamson - Don't Send Me No Flowers (12")
- Status Quo - Quid Pro Quo (Pop Up LP)
- Steve Earle - El Coyote / Don't Let The Sunshine Fool You (7")
- Struts, The - Young & Dangerous (12" coloured vinyl)
- Sunn O))) - Life Metal (2LP Orange)
- Sunn O))) - Life Metal (CD)
- Supergrass - Pumping On Your Stereo / Mary (10" picture disc)
- Swervedriver - Reflections / Think I'm Gonna Feel Better (12" Single)
- Tangerine Dream - Machu Picchu (Yellow Vinyl)
- Tangerine Dream - Poland (Double LP)
- Ten Years After - The Cap Ferrat Sessions (LP)
- Thin Lizzy - Black Rose (2LP)
- Thunder - Please Remain Seated - The Others (12" clear vinyl LP)
- Tim Buckley - Honeyman (2LP)
- Tiny Tim - Live! At The Royal Albert Hall (2LP, 180g color vinyl, gatefold tip-on jacket)
- Todd Rundgren - Bearsville/WB era A & B sides singles collection (4LP box)
- Tony Joe White - LFAT (LP)
- Townes Van Zandt - The Best Of Townes Van Zandt (12")
- Twink - Think Pink (2x12")
- Twink and the Technicolour Dream - Sympathy for the Beast (12")
- U2 - The Europa EP (12”)
- UK Subs - Another Kind Of Blues: 40th Anniversary (2x10")
- Uli Jon Roth - Scorpions Revisited (4x12" on a double gatefold sleeve)
- Van Morrison - Astral Weeks Alternative (10" Mini album)
- Various - Brown Acid Volume 8 (RSD Version) (LP)
- Various - Ghost World OST (LP)
- Various - The Freakbeat Scene (2LP)
- Various - Where The Action Is! Los Angeles Nuggets (2LP)
- Various - Psyché France Vol. 5 1960-70 (LP)
- Various - The Psychedelic Scene (2LP)
- Various - Woodstock PA Mono Version (3LP)
- Venom - Manitou (Shaped picture disc)
- Vivian Stanshall & Gargantuan Chums (John Entwistle & Keith Moon) - Suspicion (7")
- Weezer - Dusty Gems and Raw Nuggets: The B-Sides (LP – Translucent Blue & White Swirl Vinyl)
- Weezer - Teal (12" Teal Coloured Vinyl)
- Wipers - Alien Boy EP (7")
- X-Ray Spex - I Am A Cliché - Anthology (2LP - dayglo vinyl, gatefold sleeve with art card)
- Yes - 1st Album (50th Anniversary) (coloured vinyl)