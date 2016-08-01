Welcome to TeamRock’s Queen Archives. Below you’ll find links to a wealth of stories on one of rock’s greatest bands. Check back to see more articles as we add them.

Queen: The Making of Sheer Heart Attack

Freddie Mercury's Massive Moustachioed Birthday Party

How Queen helped tear down the Iron Curtain

VIDEO: When Nicky Horne met... Queen's Brian May: Parts 1-3

Buyer's Guide: Queen

What Freddie Mercury Was Really Like: An Insider’s Story

Interview: Brian May talks about Queen's Miracle

Queen + Adam Lambert: By Royal Appointment

The 10 best Queen songs Freddie didn't sing

The Top 10 Best Queen Videos

Every song on Queen's Greatest Hits, ranked from worst to best

The 10 best Queen songs, ranked by their ex-roadie

Don't Stop Me: The 10 Best Queen Songs According To Justin Hawkins

Why I love Queen’s News Of The World, by Taylor Hawkins

The Ten Heaviest Queen Songs Ever

Ten classic Queen live performances

The 11 best Queen covers

Blog: Why Adam Lambert is the perfect man for Queen