Freddie Mercury's Massive Moustachioed Birthday Party

Every year, Freddie Mercury’s hardcore fans travel from all over the world to his former home of Montreux, Switzerland, to celebrate his birthday and become Freddie For A Day, a worldwide fund-raising initiative that remembers the great man’s style and sense of humour.

“Whatever you do, don’t make me boring,” said Freddie and the visitors to Montreux are anything but.

TeamRock’s Phil Wallis talks to Peter Freestone, Freddie’s personal assistant and many of the fans who’ve made the pilgrimage in this short film, exclusive to TR+ members.

