Psychedelic Dutch voyagers Dool unveil an immersive new video

Released last year, Dool’s debut album, Now Here, There Then, was one of those rare releases whose level of wide-aware conviction felt like it was opening up whole new spiritual spaces to explore. Featuring members of two of the most breathtaking bands to have emerged from the Netherland’s fertile underground music scene - The Devil’s Blood and Gold - it’s searing and searching nature should have come as no surprise, but in Ryanne van Doorst they had a frontwoman who could make the realms of the in between her home, and seek out manifold treasures therein.

Having toured with Nergal’s solo project, Me And That Man, Dool are about to embark on a European tour with Harakiri For The Sky, and while it sadly bypasses the UK, we can console ourselves with an immersive new video for the track The Alpha.

Although a-rite-in-the-woods is becoming as much its own video genre as performance-in-an-industrial-warehouse, there’s an attention to detail and layering of lush, symbolic imagery that puts it in a league of its own. Not only that, but the song itself is stunning, treading carefully yet with fiery-eyed determination on lustrously illuminating territory and pulled along by a groove that feels like your spirit being gradually lifted out of your body.

“The video for The Alpha,” says Ryanne, is as well a celebration of Will power as it is an ode to transformation, in parallel with the lyrics of the Song. It has been truly inspiring to work on this video, and we hope it empowers you as much as it empowers us.”

So without further ado, set yourself along the path to enlightenment with The Alpha below!

