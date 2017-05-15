Progressive post-black metallers Foscor unveil a mesmerising new video

Having journeyed beyond their black metal past, as though rising above a storm cloud reach rarefied and wide-open new climes, Barcelona’s Foscor are due to release their boundlessly enthralling new album, Les Irreals Visions, via Season Of Mist on June 9.,,

Still built on surging dynamics but with a richly expansive range of new textures, and subtle nods to the Nordic wave of avant exploration, their Les Irreals Visions feels like like an open-ended and open-hearted quest, and they’re offering a special preview in the form of a cinematic video for the track Altars.

Full of symbolism and featuring a wanderer passing through various portals and landscapes, skulls, a mysteriously shrouded figure and a twist ending, Altars is a mesmerisingly progressive visual and sonic feast.

”Memory is an important element within this album,” says frontman Fiar. “It’s an extension of the human experience, it shapes our daily experience and builds our life at many different levels. To feel its beauty, it is mandatory to inhabit this space, embrace it and live it with the body and memories accumulated over time and experimentation. There is an important sentence within the lyrics of this song that claims ‘At the margins of the road, big altars stand up…’, which develops the idea that when we are taken to our personal limits, a door to a new reality may appear. The altars are a metaphor of those moments of change. We are no longer what we were; we are images of ourselves – and a reinvention for better or worse.

“This is a new video experience developed alongside the team we are used to work with. Again, there is a lot of us in the process of making this video, emotionally and physically, as well as from the people we trust and allows us to achieve the best results. We hope you enjoy and feel this journey as much as we did…”

Open your mind, prepare for passage and lose yourself in Altars right here!

