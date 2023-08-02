Horns up! Perfect pours, pints and products to help you celebrate International Beer Day in style

Friday, August 4 is the day when friends and lovers of the amber nectar gather in pubs, beer gardens and online to celebrate International Beer Day - a time to raise a glass of their favourite brew to toast favourite watering holes and breweries.

I’ll be joining in the celebrations on Friday evening by pouring a few cold ones from my Perfect Draft beer dispenser and hooking up with friends who are scattered across the UK online for a few refreshments and a much-needed catch-up. And to help you celebrate International Beer Day, I’ve picked out some fizz-fuelled products - including non-alcoholic beers - to help you make the most of it.

And although I've selected some of my favourite beer-related things below, don't forget there's even more choice on great gifts for beer lovers and home-brew kits right here on Louder.

Scott Munro Louder E-commerce editor Scott has spent more than 30 years in journalism covering everything from audio tech and video games, to travel, sport and news. He's written more than 11,000 articles across Louder, Classic Rock, Metal Hammer and Prog and reviews headphones, speakers, books and more.