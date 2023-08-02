Horns up! Perfect pours, pints and products to help you celebrate International Beer Day in style

Friday, August 4 is the day when friends and lovers of the amber nectar gather in pubs, beer gardens and online to celebrate International Beer Day - a time to raise a glass of their favourite brew to toast favourite watering holes and breweries.
I’ll be joining in the celebrations on Friday evening by pouring a few cold ones from my Perfect Draft beer dispenser and hooking up with friends who are scattered across the UK online for a few refreshments and a much-needed catch-up. And to help you celebrate International Beer Day, I’ve picked out some fizz-fuelled products - including non-alcoholic beers - to help you make the most of it.
And although I've selected some of my favourite beer-related things below, don't forget there's even more choice on great gifts for beer lovers and home-brew kits right here on Louder.
International Beer Day: Product guide
Best beer dispenser
I've been using my PerfectDraft beer dispenser for a couple of years and it's still going strong after hundreds of pours. Kegs come in 6L and can be purchased from various sites including the PerfectDraft website, who have a cracking selection of pale ales, lagers, stouts and more. After trying several beer styles, I think it works best for lager, as the PerfectDraft dispenser chills everything to 3 degrees. Wouldn't be without one.
Best for Guinness fans
Guinness have long been trying work out how they can give you a perfect pour of the black stuff at home. They've done a pretty good job in the past, but their Draft Nitrosurge aims to take your home Guinness pouring to another level. Once the device is charged, open your can, click the Nitrosurge on to the top of the can, push a button, tilt and pour. Results have been pretty impressive so far - and it works with special 558ml cans.
Best session India Pale Ale
Beavertown Neck Oil has become my go-to IPA when I'm out and about. If I see it in a pub - either in a can or on draught, that's the one I'm going for before I move on to other beers. This London craft brewer produces some excellent stuff - and even if the Neck Oil at 4.3% ABV isn’t for you, I’d also recommend Beavertown's Gamma Ray, Tropigamma, Lunar Haze and Bones lager. Their can designs look the business too.
Best beginners home-brew
If you’ve ever fancied creating your own brew at home but aren’t sure where to begin, then this BrewBarrel beer kit comes recommended. All the ingredients you need to make five litres of German lager is included - and your beer will be ready in just seven days. And don't worry about getting in a fankle, as this home-brew kit comes with clear instructions and you'll be up and brewing within 15 minutes.
Best non-alcoholic beer
I enjoy a non-alcoholic beer from time to time, but I’ve been disappointed by what some of them deliver - or rather, what they fail to deliver. However, top of the tree for me is Brooklyn Special Effects alcohol free beer. It carries all the hoppiness that’s often lost in other non-alcoholic beers and it simply tastes great. If you prefer stouts, then I can also highly recommend the Guinness 0.0 which also hits the spot..
Best book for beer lovers
While I’m aware that we shouldn’t be swayed by funky craft beer label designs when buying a beer - sometimes it’s hard to resist thanks to their eye-catching designs. Thankfully, most of the ones I’ve taken a punt on have turned out to be excellent - and if you love labels, this is the book for you. The Craft Beer Sticker Book is crammed full of wonderful, colourful designs from around the world - 300 from dozens of breweries.
Best beer bottle opener
Forget all about boring old bottle openers and instead pop your favourite brews with a bit of face-melting action with this neat guitar-shaped bottle opener. I like the finish on this - a bit of colour lifts the standard metal versions that are everywhere, and it has a magnetic backing so it’ll stick to your fridge… or everything in your cutlery drawer if you’re not careful. Nice wee gift idea too.
Best for keeping cool
There’s nothing worse than a warm can of beer - especially if you’ve been sweltering in the relentless summer sun. This can and bottle cooler from the team at Coolerr is just what’s needed to keep your brewski of choice nice and cold. These can be chucked into a backpack for festival duties or kept in a camper van for a handy way to keep things nice and cold when you're out on the road.
Best for Brewdog beers
The BrewDog website is stuffed full of interesting beers to buy in a variety of pack sizes. You can grab everything from a four-pack of Punk IPA up to a 48-pack mega box. They also have mixed packs of some of their best-loved creations - including non-alcoholic options - glasses and more - and if you join their Planet BrewDog initiative, you can get money off a selection of beer, earn rewards and get free postage etc.