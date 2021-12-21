Pinn Dropp premiere new video for Vortex

Polish prog rock quintet Pinn Dropp have premiered their new video for Vortex, which you can watch below. Vortex is taken from the band's just-released four-track EP ...Calling from Some Far Forgotten Land, which is currently available digitally, with CD and vinyl release in early 2022.

The new EP features drummer Jake Aubrey of British prog rock band Echorec, while keyboard player Bartek Kosiński departed the line-up during the recording, and was replaced by Mirek Skorupski. Mateusz Jagiełło (vocals), Piotr Sym (guitars) and Paweł Woliński (bass) complete the band's line-up.

Pinn Dropp released their debut album Perfectly Flawed in 2019 and say that the new EP "set the mood for the second studio album" which they plan to release later in 2022.

(Image credit: Press)

Pinn Dropp: ...Calling from Some Far Forgotten Land

1. The Call

2. Vortex

3. Cluster

I - Posses the Light

II - Quest for the Stars

III - Long Way Home

4. Always Here