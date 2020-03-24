NOW TV: The ultimate guide to what’s on right now for music fans

When it comes to something to watch, music fans have an abundance of choice at the moment. There’s a wide range of music films on Netflix, while Amazon Prime and YouTube also have their fair share of rockumentaries to binge on.

But what about NOW TV? Well, you’re in luck as there are dozens of music-related things to watch – from live performances and one-off specials, to documentaries and more. We’ve hand-picked 10 of our favourites that you can start watching right now.

And if you've still got a bit of time on your hands, why not take a look at 40 of the best books about music ever written, or even take the plunge and learn to play guitar or bass.

Black Sabbath: The End (2017)

Black Sabbath brought the curtain down on their illustrious career in their home town of Birmingham back in 2017. The cameras were there to document the landmark concert. Footage from the night is interspersed with interviews, making this an unmissable watch for all rock and metal fans.

Brian Johnson’s A Life On The Road (2017)

When Brian Johnson was forced to take a step back from his touring duties with AC/DC due to his hearing issues, he turned his attention to a career in TV, interviewing some of rock’s biggest names about the life on the road. Episodes from both seasons are available to binge watch, featuring artists including Roger Daltrey, Lars Ulrich, Nick Mason, Joe Elliott, Robert Plant and Mick Fleetwood.

Iron Maiden: Flight 666 (2009)

Take a trip Somewhere Back In Time with Iron Maiden as they embark on the opening leg of their massive 2008 world tour. Not content with travelling on any old mode of transport, Maiden toured in style onboard Ed Force One - the famous Iron Maiden customised Boeing 757 – with frontman Bruce Dickinson piloting the aircraft. There’s some fantastic behind the scenes footage here rolled in with the live action. Up the Irons!

Rush: Time Stand Still (2016)

Time Stand Still – named after Rush’s 1987 Hold Your Fire track featuring Aimee Mann – follows Geddy Lee, Alex Lifeson and Neil Peart on their final 2015 R40 North American tour. Featuring live footage, behind-the-scenes access and interviews with the trio, it’s a brilliant snapshot of a band about to bow out at the top of their game.

Babymetal: Live At Wembley (2016)

There’s no doubt that Babymetal divide opinion in the metal community, but one thing’s for sure – you can’t dispute their impact since they slammed into the scene. The Japanese phenomenon have grown in popularity over the years, not only in their homeland, but around the world. This concert from London’s Wembley Arena proved that, with the trio becoming the first-ever Japanese outfit to headline the famous venue.

Judas Priest: Live At Wacken (2017)

In 2014, Judas Priest released their 17th studio album Redeemer Of Souls. It was a smash hit on both sides of the Atlantic and its success saw the band headlining the prestigious Wacken Open Air in the summer of 2015. This hour-long special not only features live footage, but also includes interviews with members of Opeth, In Flames and At The Gates, along with fans who travelled to the festival.

ZZ Top: That Little Ol’ Band From Texas (2019)

This Sam Dunn-directed documentary charts the history of ZZ Top and how Billy Gibbons, Dusty Hill and Frank Beard “became one of the biggest, most beloved bands on the planet, all while maintaining a surrealist mystique that continues to intrigue fans and entice onlookers a half century after the band’s inception.” That Little Ol’ Band From Texas features rare archive footage, animation, interviews with the band, along with contributions from Queens Of The Stone Age’s Josh Homme and actor Billy Bob Thornton.

Pink Floyd: Live At Pompeii (1972)

Adrian Maben’s 1972 documentary film has achieved legendary status – and rightly so. Capturing Pink Floyd’s set at a Pompeii’s ancient Roman amphitheatre in 1971 in front of only their crew, Roger Waters, David Gilmour, Richard Wright and Nick Mason delivered an atmospheric and beguiling set. For more on Live At Pompeii, we have the inside story on how it all came together.

The Rolling Stones: Sweet Summer Sun: Hyde Park Live

The Rolling Stones made a triumphant return to London in 2013 to play at the city’s Hyde Park. The July concert was the final stop on the Stones’ 50 And Counting tour, and it saw Mick, Keith, Ronnie and co. rock their way through a highlight-strewn set. The cameras were there to capture the action in the fading sunlight.

Suzi Q (2019)

The Liam Firmager-directed film charts the 53-year career of the Detroit-born and UK-based vocalist, bassist and songwriter Suzi Quatro, who became the first female rocker to break into the mainstream in the 70s. Suzi Q features interviews with artists including Joan Jett, Debbie Harry, Lita Ford, Cherie Currie, Tina Weymouth, Donita Sparks, Alice Cooper and KT Tunstall, along with members of Quatro’s family.

