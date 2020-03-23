Get three months of free guitar lessons with Fender Play

Get three free months of Fender Play right now

Ever wanted to learn how to play a musical instrument but weren’t sure where to start?

Well today could be your lucky day as Fender are are offering new users a free three month subscription to Fender Play – a learning app which covers electric guitar, acoustic guitar, bass and ukulele.

Fender Play uses instructor-guided videos to help you on your musical journey and offers bite-sized lessons to improve your playing – all at your own pace.

Fender Play has hundreds of songs in its library by artists including Van Halen, the Rolling Stones, Green Day, Pink Floyd, Motorhead, Nirvana and ZZ Top and along with all the rock tunes, Fender Play also covers blues, pop and country.

In addition, Fender Play features live lessons and weekly challenges and also keeps track of your progress.

Fender say: “Whether it’s dusting off an old guitar, learning a new skill or entertaining tiny hands, Fender hopes offering Fender Play for free will reinforce the positive benefits that music has on the mind.”

Fender Play usually costs £9.99 per month, so this is a great time to sign up and start playing. Visit the Fender Play website to register now and grab the app on Apple Music or Google Play.

In addition, Fender have also launched a special offer offering 10% off guitar, amps and gear.