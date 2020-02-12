Norwegian retro hard rockers Magick Touch unveil a joyful new video

Everybody loves to throw a fist in the air, but how much more satisfying is it if you have cause to lower it in the form of a humungous pulldown? Hailing from Bergen, Norway, hard rock power trio Magick Touch know the deep joy of a boogie-laced riff, the eternal resonance of phrases such as ‘All night long’ and the throbbing bass/drum hit combo that lets you know an AC/DC song is uncoiling – all guaranteed to give your arms an involuntary workout.

A third album, self-evidently titled Heads Have Got To Rock'N'Roll, is out in the middle of this year through Edged Circle Productions – the label run by former Immortal/Necrophagia bassist and Dead To This World head honcho Iscariah. Magick Touch are gearing up in the only way they know how; rocking out with the perfect mix of retro-infatuation, in-the-moment wonder and riffs that carry a torch like beacons lit up across Middle Earth.

All this comes in the form of a video for the track To The Limit, shot live to reveal the sheer joy, camaraderie and questionable taste in trousers to full effect – and we have an exclusive stream right here.

If you love Kadavar when they sounded happy, the swagger of A-Grade Nazareth, stubbornly and gloriously out of time haircuts, the total absence of shame, and a bunch of guys obliviously going for glory, rejoice in To The Limit below!

And for our German friends, check out their tour dates with Audrey Horne below!

March 7: Neunkirchen (DE), Stummsche Reithalle

March 15 - Hamburg (DE), Logo

March 9: Wiesbaden (DE), Schlachthof

March 10: Berlin (DE), Musik & Frieden

March 11: Dresden (DE), Beatpol

March 12: Nuremberg (DE), Z-Bau

March 13: Munich (DE), Backstage München

March 14: Essen (DE), Turock - disco, live-club and lounge

