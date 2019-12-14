Metal Hammer writers' top metal albums of 2019

Well, that's it. 2019 is almost over. There have been some phenomenal releases from the biggest metal bands in the past 12 months, including two Billboard chart topping metal records, Slipknot's We Are Not Your Kind (which kicked Ed Sheeran off the number one spot) and Tool's first offering in 15 years, Fear Innoculum.

Korn released The Nothing, Rammstein dropped their self-titled album, black metal pioneers Darkthrone returned with Old Star and death metal forefathers Possessed made a triumphant come back with Revelations Of Oblivion.

But that isn't even half of it. All in all, this year has been nothing short of incredible for fans of heavy music. And like every year, we asked Metal Hammer staff and scribes to list their very favourite metal albums of the year for the ultimate list (you can read it in the current issue of Metal Hammer magazine, out now).

You already know Tool won out as the Metal Hammer number one album of 2019, but how many of us actually voted for them?

Here are our writer's final top 20s...

Merlin Alderslade

Editor

1. Health Slaves Of Fear

2. Swallow The Sun When A Shadow Is Forced Into The Light

3. Venom Prison Samsara

4. Killswitch Engage Atonement

5. Rotting Christ The Heretics

6. Asagraum Dawn Of Infinite Fire

7. Baroness Gold & Grey

8. Judiciary Surface Noise

9. Rammstein Rammstein

10. Twin Temple Bring Your Their Signature Sound…

11. Batushka Hospodi

12. Employed To Serve Eternal Forward Motion

13. Slipknot We Are Not Your Kind

14. Within Temptation Resist

15. Alcest Spiritual Instinct

16. Amon Amarth Berzerker

17. Lingua Ignota Caligula

18. Numenorean Adore

19. Sabaton The Great War

20. Fit For An Autopsy The Sea Of Tragic Beasts

Eleanor Goodman

Deputy Editor

1. Rammstein Rammstein

2. Slipknot We Are Not Your Kind

3. Tool Fear Inoculum

4. Leprous Pitfalls

5. Northlane Alien

6. Health Vol. 4 : Slaves Of Fear

7. Chelsea Wolfe Birth Of Violence

8. Korn The Nothing

9. King 810 Suicide King

10. Swallow The Sun When A Shadow Is Forced Into The Light

11. 3teeth Metawar

12. Wheel Moving Backwards

13. Devin Townsend Empath

14. Bring Me The Horizon Amo

15. Gost Valediction

16. The Hu The Gereg

17. Whitechapel The Valley

18. Heilung Futha

19. Venom Prison Samsara

20. Lacuna Coil Black Anima

Jonathan Selzer

Reviews Editor

1. Mgla Age Of Excuse

2. Schammasch Hearts Of No Light

3. Chelsea Wolfe Birth Of Violence

4. Lingua Ignota Caligula

5. Heilung Futha

6. Gaahls Wyrd Gastir - Ghosts Invited

7. Nibiru Salbrox

8. Rotting Christ The Heretics

9. Waste Of Space Orchestra Syntheosis

10. Blut Aus Nord Hallucinogen

11. Swallow The Sun When A Shadow Is Forced Into The Light

12. Inter Arma Sulphur English

13. Mayhem Daemon

14. Possessed Revelations Of Oblivion

15. Cult Of Luna A Dawn To Fear

16. Opeth In Cauda Venenum

17. Tool Fear Innoculum

18. Exhorder Mourn The Southern Skies

19. Abbath Outstrider

20. Idle Hands Mana

Louise Brock

Art Director

1. Rammstein Rammstein

2. Slipknot We Are Not Your Kind

3. Killswitch Engage Atonement

4. Papa Roach Who Do You Trust

5. Twin Temple Bring You Their Signature Sound...

6. Alter Bridge Walk The Sky

7. Grand Magus Wolf God

8. Fever 333 Strength In Numb333rs

9. Danko Jones A Rock Supreme

10. Puppy The Goat

11. Perry Farrell Kind Heaven

12. Baroness Gold & Grey

13. Bring Me The Horizon Amo

14. Steel Panther Heavy Metal Rules

15. Life Of Agony The Sound Of Scars

16. 3teeth Metawar

17. Airbourne Boneshaker

18. The Hu The Gereg

19. Amon Amarth Berserke

20. Babymetal Metal Galaxy

Vanessa Thorpe

Production Editor

1 Chelsea Wolfe Birth Of Violence

2 Devin Townsend Empath

3 Rammstein Rammstein

4 Twin Temple Bring You Their Signature Sound...

5 Heilung Futha

6 Louise Lemón A Broken Heart Is An Open Heart

7 The Hu The Gereg

8 Slipknot We Are Not Your Kind

9 The Wildhearts Rennaissance Men

10 Tompkins, Daniel Castles

11 Korn The Nothing

12 Opeth In Cauda Venenum

13 Killswitch Engage Atonement

14 Tool Fear Innoculum

15 Bokassa Crimson Riders

16 Rosalie Cunningham Rosalie Cunningham

17 Baroness Gold & Grey

18 Kadavar For The Dead Travel Fast

19 Crobot Motherbrain

20 Within Temptation Resist

Alice Pattillo

Online Editor

1 Darkthrone Old Star

2 Swallow The Sun When A Shadow Is Forced Into The Light

3 Mortem Ravensvart

4 Mork Det Svarte Juv

5 Devil Master Satan Spits On Children Of Light

6 Asagraum Dawn Of Infinite Fire

7 Rotting Christ The Heretics

8 1349 The Infernal Pathway

9 Saor Forgotten Paths

10 Heilung Futha

11 Kadavar For The Dead Travel Fast

12 Chelsea Wolfe Birth Of Violence

13 Advent Sorrow Kali Yuga Crown

14 Vltimas Something Wicked Marches In

15 Candlemass The Door To Doom

16 The Deathtrip Demon Solar Totem

17 The Great Old Ones Cosmicism

18 Gaahls Wyrd Gastir - Ghosts Invited

19 Helheim Rignir

20 Sabbath Assembly A Letter Of Red

Dom Lawson

Writer

1 Opeth In Cauda Venenum

2 Possessed Revelations Of Oblivion

3 Devin Townsend Empath

4 Paladin Ascension

5 Atlantean Kodex The Course Of Time

6 Disentomb The Decaying Light

7 Full Of Hell Weeping Choir

8 Lingua Ignota Caligula

9 Bad Breeding Exiled One

10 The Wildhearts Renaissance Men

11 Candlemass The Door To Doom

12 Exhorder Mourn The Southern Skies

13 Danko Jones A Rock Supreme

14 Swallow The Sun When A Shadow Is Forced Into The Light

15 Mammoth Weed Wizard Bastard Yn Ol I Annwn

16 Cattle Decapitation Death Atlas

17 Necroticgorebeast Necroticgorebeast

18 Slipknot We Are Not Your Kind

19 Xentrix Bury The Pain

20 Amon Amarth Berserker

Olivier Badin

Writer

1 Blood Incantation Hidden History Of The Human Race

2 Vitriol To Bathe From The Throat Of Cowardice

3 Tool Fear Inoculum

4 Jean-claude Vannier & Mike Patton Bloodflowers

5 Cerebral Rot Odious Descent Into Decay

6 Opeth In Cauda Venenum

7 Nocturnus Ad Paradox

8 Paganizer The Tower Of The Morbid

9 Crypt Sermon The Ruins Of Fading Lights

10 Zonal Wrecked

11 Cavurn Rehearsal

12 Baest Venenum

13 Saint Vitus Saint Vitus

14 Atlantean Kodex The Curse Of Empire

15 Exhumed Horror

16 The Lord Weird Slough Feg New Organon

17 Runemagick Into Desolate Realms

18 Visceral Disgorge Slithering Evisceration

19 Krypts Cadaver Circulation

20 Chevalier Destiny Calls

Dean Brown

Writer

1 Mayhem Daemon

2 Cattle Decapitation Death Atlas

3 Inter Arma Sulphur English

4 Blood Incantation Hidden History Of The Human Race

5 Schammasch Hearts Of No Light

6 Swallow The Sun When A Shadow Is Forced Into The Light

7 Crypt Sermon The Ruins Of Fading Light

8 Waste Of Space Orchestra Syntheosis

9 Tomb Mold Planetary Clairvoyance

10 Tool Fear Inoculum

11 Drastus Le Croix De Sang

12 Spirit Adrift Divided By Darkness

13 Dead To A Dying World Elegy

14 Mgla Age Of Excuse

15 Alcest Spiritual Instinct

16 Blut Aus Nord Hallucinogen

17 Opeth In Cauda Venenum

18 Deathspell Omega The Furnaces Of Palingenesia

19 Lingua Ignota Caligula

20 Baroness Gold & Grey

Cheryl Carter

Writer

1 Mizmor Cairn

2 Alcest Spiritual Instinct

3 Schammasch Hearts Of No Light

4 Borknagar True North

5 Blut Aus Nord Hallucinogen

6 Spirit Adrift Divided By Darkness

7 Starless Domain Alma

8 Andavald Undir Skyggðarhaldi

9 Cult Of Luna A Dawn To Fear

10 Sinmara Hvísl Stjarnanna

11 Idle Hands Mana

12 Kvelgeyst Alkahest

13 Blood Incantation Hidden History Of The Human Race

14 Impavida Antipode

15 Uniform & The Body Everything That Dies Somehow Comes Back

16 Health Vol 4 :: Slaves Of Fear

17 Mephorash Shem Ha Mephorash

18 Haunter Sacramental Death Qualia I,

19 Shrine Of Insanabilis Vast Vortex Litanies

20 Darkthrone Old Star

Chris Chantler

Writer

1 The Lord Weird Slough Feg New Organon

2 Angel Witch Angel Of Light

3 Esoteric A Pyrrhic Existence

4 Sacred Reich Awakening

5 Helvetets Port From Life To Death

6 Saint Vitus Saint Vitus

7 Idle Hands Mana

8 Grand Magus Wolf God

9 Opeth In Cauda Venenum

10 Overkill The Wings Of War

11 Possessed Revelations Of Oblivion

12 Swallow The Sun When A Shadow Is Forced Into The Light

13 Dragonforce Extreme Power Metal

14 Hexvessel All Tree

15 Death Angel Humanicide

16 Destruction Born To Perish

17 Blackwater Holylight Veils Of Winter

18 Hammerfall Dominion

19 Exhorder Mourn The Southern Skie

20 Sabaton The Great War

Alec Chillingworth

Writer

1 Devin Townsend Empath

2 Cattle Decapitation Death Atlas

3 Frostveil Ephemeral Visions

4 Rammstein Rammstein

5 Deafkids Metaprogramação

6 Asagraum Dawn Of Infinite Fire

7 Venom Prison Samsara

8 Devil Master Satan Spits On Children Of Light

9 Swans Leaving Meaning

10 Gaahls Wyrd Gastir - Ghosts Invited

11 Hath Of Rot And Ruin

12 Avslut Tyranni

13 Caïna Gentle Illness

14 The Wildhearts Renaissance Men

15 Schammasch Hearts Of No Light

16 Tool Fear Inoculum

17 Darkthrone Old Star

18 Fleshgod Apocalypse Veleno

19 Pulchra Morte Divina Autem Et Aniles

20 Totaled Lament

Ali Cooper

Writer

1 The Damned Things High Crimes

2 Thy Art Is Murder Human Target

3 Crystal Lake Helix

4 While She Sleeps So What?

5 Sleep Token Sundowning

6 Wage War Pressure

7 Overkill The Wings Of War

8 Children Of Bodom Hexed

9 Steel Panther Heavy Metal Rules

10 Killswitch Engage Atonement

11 Bokassa Crimson Riders

12 New Years Day Unbreakable

13 Alter Bridge Walk The Sky

14 Lacuna Coil Black Anima

15 Korn The Nothing

16 Hollywood Vampires Rise

17 Rammstein Rammstein

18 Slipknot We Are Not Your Kind

19 Bring Me The Horizon Amo

20 Wednesday 13 Necrophaze

Joe Daly

Writer

1 Insomnium Heart Like A Grave

2 Rammstein Rammstein

3 Netherbird Into The Vast Uncharted

4 Abigail Williams Walk Beyond The Dark

5 Asagraum Dawn Of Infinite Fire

6 Imperium Dekadenz When We Are Forgotten

7 Creeping Death Wretched Illusions

8 Swallow The Sun When A Shadow Is Forced Into The Light

9 Mark Morton Anaesthetic

10 Alcest Spiritual Instinct

11 Venom Prison Samsara

12 Borknagar True North

13 Batushka Hospodi

14 Blut Aus Nord Hallucinogen

15 Killswitch Engage Atonement

16 1349 The Infernal Pathway

17 Death Angel Humanicide

18 Carnifex World War X

19 Falls Of Rauros Patterns In Mythology

20 Rotting Christ The Heretics

Remfry Dedman

Writer

1 Tool Fear Inoculum

2 St. Pierre Snake Invasion, The Caprice Enchanté

3 Cult Of Luna A Dawn To Fear

4 Baroness Gold & Grey

5 Employed To Serve Eternal Forward Motion

6 Brutus Nest Hassle

7 Car Bomb Mordial

8 Lingua Ignota Caligula

9 Devin Townsend Empath

10 Full Of Hell Weeping Choir

11 We Lost The Sea Triumph & Disaster

12 Slipknot We Are Not Your Kind

13 Dangerface Get Loud!

14 Pijn & Conjurer Curse These Metal Hands

15 Black Futures Never Not Nothing

16 Waste Of Space Orchestra Syntheosis

17 Fever 333 Strength In Numbers

18 Refused War Music

19 Jambinai Onda

20 Twin Temple Bring You Their Signature Sound...

Alex Deller

Writer

1 Cloud Rat Pollinator

2 Orchestra Of Constant Distress Cognitive Dissonance

3 Atlantean Kodex The Course Of Empire

4 Bewitcher Under The Witching Cross

5 Chalice Of Suffering Lost Eternally

6 Spotlights Love & Decay

7 Kaleidoscope After The Futures…

8 Concrete Winds Primitive Force

9 Ossuarium Living Tomb

10 Krypts Cadaver Circulation

11 Deafkids Metaprogramação

12 Funereal Presence Achatius

13 Big | Brave A Gaze Among Them

14 Moros Weapon Hidden Deity

15 Superstition The Anatomy Of Unholy Transformation

16 No Negative The Last Offices

17 Pinkish Black Concept Unification

18 Grey Hairs Health & Social Care

19 Blood Incantation Secret History Of The Human Race

20 Cherubs Immaculada High

Malcolm Dome

Writer

1 Avantasia Moonglow

2 Phil Campbell Old Lions Still Roar

3 Crobot Motherbrain

4 Black Star Riders Another State Of Grace

5 Exhorder Mourn The Southern Skies

6 Korn The Nothing

7 Volbeat Rewind, Replay, Rebound

8 Overkill The Wings Of War

9 Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators Living The Dream Tour

10 Duff Mckagan Tenderness

11 Killswitch Engage Atonement

12 Alter Bridge Walk The Sky

13 Death Angel Humanicide

14 Diamond Head The Coffin Train

15 Dream Theater Distance Over Time

16 King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard Infest The Rats' Nest

17 Baroness Gold & Grey

18 Lacuna Coil Black Anima

19 Amon Amarth Berserker

20 Acid Reign The Age Of Entitlement

Dave Everley

Writer

1 The Wildhearts Renaissance Me

2 Sabaton The Great War

3 Alcest Spiritual Instinct

4 Baroness Silver & Gold

5 Bring Me The Horizon Amo

6 Volbeat Rewind, Replay, Rebound

7 Venom Prison Samsara

8 Devin Townsend Empath

9 Heilung Futha

10 Chelsea Wolfe Birth Of Violence

11 King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard Infest The Rats’ Nest

12 Duff Mckagan Tenderness

13 A Pale Horse Named Death When The World Becomes Undone

14 Rotting Christ The Heretics

15 Swallow The Sun When A Shadow Is Forced Into The Light

16 Damned Things, The High Crimes

17 Torche Admission

18 Amon Amarth Berseker

19 Opeth In Cauda Venenum

20 Overkill The Wings Of War

Connie Gordon

Writer

1 Sofy Major Total Dump

2 Sacred Reich Awakening

3 Friendship Undercurrent

4 Asthma Castle Mount Crushmore

5 Martyrdöd Hexhammaren

6 Wardehns Now Cometh The Foul

7 Victims The Horse And Sparrow Theory

8 Lightning Bolt Sonic Citadel

9 Lord Dying Mysterium Tremendum

10 Inter Arma Sulphur English

11 Cattle Decapitation Death Atlas

12 Rotting Christ The Heretics

13 Pulchra Morte Divina Autem Et Aniles

14 Totaled Lament

15 Young Gods, The Data Mirage Tangram

16 Tanith In Another Time

17 Implore Alienated Despair

18 Cult Of Luna A Dawn To Fear

19 Moon Tooth Crux

20 Hour Of Penance Misotheism

Stephen Hill

Writer

1 Lingua Ignota Caligula

2 Car Bomb Mordial

3 Cult Of Luna A Dawn To Fear

4 Tool Fear Inoculum

5 Employed To Serve Eternal Forward Motion

6 Full Of Hell Weeping Choir

7 Devin Townsend Empath

8 Baroness Gold & Grey

9 The Wildhearts Rennaissance Men

10 Seeyouspacecowboy The Correlation Between Entrance And Exit Wound

11 Korn The Nothing

12 Jambinai Onda

13 Mike Patton & Jean Claude-vennier Corpse Flower

14 Gif From God Approximation_of_a_human

15 St. Pierre Snake Invasion, The Caprice Enchante

16 Herod Sombre Dessain

17 Brutus Nest

18 Slipknot We Are Not Your Kind

19 Norma Jean All Hail

20 Venom Prison Samsara

Rich Hobson

Writer

1 Opeth In Cauda Venenum

2 Venom Prison Samsara

3 Lingua Ignota Caligula

4 Slipknot We Are Not Your Kind

5 Dinosaur Pile-up Celebrity Mansions

6 Puppy The Goat

7 Employed To Serve Eternal Forward Motion

8 The Hu The Gereg

9 Baroness Gold & Grey

10 Death Tribe Beyond Pleasure And Pain: A Desert Experiment

11 The Wildhearts Renaissance Men

12 Nailed To Obscurity Black Frost

13 Black Futures Never Not Nothing

14 Devin Townsend Empath

15 Jinjer Macro

16 Lord Dying Mysterium Tremendum

17 Amon Amarth Berzerker

18 Silvertomb Edge Of Existence

19 Damned Things, The High Crimes

20 Spirit Adrift Divided By Darkness

Craig Huntley

Writer

1 Black Futures Never Not Nothing

2 Phil Campbell Old Lions Still Roar

3 Children Of Bodom Hexed

4 Mark Morton Anaesthetic

5 Puppy The Goat

6 Rammstein Rammstein

7 Cellar Darling The Spell

8 Blood Youth Starve

9 Delain Hunters Moon

10 The Raven Age Conspiracy

11 Spirit Adrift Divided By Darkness

12 Bring Me The Horizon Amo

13 Korn The Nothing

14 Killswitch Engage Atonement

15 Employed To Serve Eternal Forward Motion

16 Bokassa Crimson Riders

17 While She Sleeps So What?

18 Slipknot We Are Not Your Kind

19 Tool Fear Inoculum

20 Fever 333 Strength In Numb333rs

Elliot Leaver

Writer

1 Fever 333 Strength In Numb333rs

2 Venom Prison Samsara

3 Idle Hands Mana

4 Lingua Ignota Caligula

5 Employed To Serve Eternal Forward Motion

6 Brutus Nest

7 Tool Fear Inoculum

8 Slipknot We Are Not Your Kind

9 Rammstein Rammstein

10 Chelsea Wolfe Birth Of Violence

11 Heilung Futha

12 Puppy The Goat

13 Ithaca The Languague Of Injury

14 Allegaeon Apoptosis

15 Devin Townsend Empath

16 Sunn O))) Life Metal/pyroclasts

17 Astronoid Astronoid

18 Volbeat Rewind, Replay, Rebound

19 Candlemass The Door To Doom

20 Amon Amarth Berserker

Dannii Leivers

Writer

1 Northlane Alien Unfd

2 Employed To Serve Eternal Forward Motion Spinefarm

3 Sleep Token Sundowning Spinefarm

4 Rotting Christ The Heretics Season Of Mist

5 Knocked Loose A Different Shade Of Blue Pure Noise

6 Chelsea Wolfe Birth Of Violence Sargent House

7 Holding Absence Holding Absence Nuclear Blast

8 Heart Of A Coward The Disconnect Arising Empire

9 Car Bomb Mordial Holy Roar

10 Rammstein Rammstein Universal

11 Slipknot We Are Not Your Kind Roadrunner

12 Idle Hands Mana Eisenwald

13 Pijn & Conjurer Curse These Metal Hands Holy Roar

14 Brutus Nest Hassle

15 Bring Me The Horizon Amo Sony

16 Korn The Nothing Roadrunner/333 Wreckords Crew

17 Blackwater Holylight Veils Of Winter Ridingeasy

18 3teeth Metawar Century Media

19 Lacuna Coil Black Anima Century Media

20 Whitechapel The Valley Metal Blade

Dave Ling

Writer

1 Dream Theater Distance Over Time

2 The Wildhearts Renaissance men

3 Opeth Incauda Venerum

4 Diamond Head The Coffin Train

5 Black Star Riders Another State Of Grace

6 Avantasia Moonglow

7 Alter Bridge Walk the Sky

8 Queensryche The Verdict

9 Airbourne Boneshaker

10 Exhorder Mourn the Southern Skies

11 Battle Beast No More Hollywood Endings

12 Evergrey The Atlantic

13 Rosalie Cunningham Rosalie Cunningham

14 Beast In Black From Hell With Love

15 Dragonforce Extremepower Metal

16 Majestica Abovethe Sky

17 Voyager Colours in The Sun

18 Volbeat Rewind Replay Rebound

19 Crobot Motherbrain

20 Domination Inc Memoir414

Sophie Maughan

Writer

1 Thy Art Is Murder Human Target

2 Lacuna Coil Black Anima

3 Carnifex World War X

4 Slipknot We Are Not Your Kind

5 Disentomb The Decaying Light

6 Fit For An Autopsy The Sea Of Tragic Beasts

7 Whitechapel The Valley

8 Venom Prison Samsara

9 Brand Of Sacrifice Godhand

10 Fallujah Undying Light

11 Humanity’s Last Breath Abyssal

12 Abigail Williams Walk Beyond The Dark

13 Knocked Loose A Different Shade Of Blue

14 Cattle Decapitation Death Atlas

15 While She Sleeps So What?

16 Northlane Alien

17 Vulvodynia Mob Justice

18 Nile Vile Necrotic Rites

19 3teeth Metawar

20 Fleshgod Apocalypse Veleno

Edwin Mcfee

Writer

1 Nebula Holy Shit

2 This Gift Is A Curse A Throne Of Ash

3 Chelsea Wolfe Birth Of Violence

4 King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard Infest The Rat's Nest

5 Dead Witches The Final Exorcism

6 Beastwars IV

7 Grand Magus Wolf God

8 Bad Breeding Exhiled One

9 Tool Fear Innoculum

10 Amon Amarth Berserker

11 Full Of Hell Weeping Choir

12 Slomatics Canyons

13 Torche Admission

14 Baest Venenum

15 Black Star Riders Another State Of Grace

16 John Garcia John Garcia And The Band Of Gold

17 Sabbath Assembly A Letter Of Red Svart

18 Russian Circles Blood Year

19 Car Bomb Mordial

20 The Raven Age Conspiracy Corvid

Matt Mills

Writer

1 We Never Learned To Live The Sleepwalk Transmissions

2 Батюшка (Krzysztof Drabikowski) Панихида

3 Alcest Spiritual Instinct

4 Schammasch Hearts Of No Light

5 Venom Prison Samsara

6 Gatecreeper Deserted

7 Russian Circles Blood Year

8 Ithaca The Language Of Injury

9 Essence Of Datum Spellcrying Machine

10 Nightfell A Sanity Deranged

11 Gaahls Wyrd Gastir – Ghosts Invited

12 Employed To Serve Eternal Forward Motion

13 We Lost The Sea Triumph & Disaster

14 Fleshgod Apocalypse Veleno

15 Pijn & Conjurer Curse These Metal Hands

16 Baroness Gold & Grey

17 Cattle Decapitation Death Atlas

18 Fvneral Fvkk Carnal Confessions

19 Pelican Nighttime Stories

20 Abbath Outstrider

Tom O'boyle

Writer

1 Idle Hands Mana

2 Alcest Spiritual Instinct

3 Tool Fear Inoculum

4 Numenorean Adore

5 Astronoid Astronoid

6 Imperium Dekadenz When We Are Forgotten

7 Blut Aus Nord Hallucinogen

8 Cult Of Luna A Dawn To Fear

9 Mizmor Cairn

10 Tomb Mold Planetary Clairvoyance

11 Darkthrone Old Star

12 Yellow Eyes Rare Field Ceiling

13 Misþyrming Algleymi

14 Mgla Age Of Excuse

15 Insomnium Heart Like A Grave

16 Cattle Decapitation Death Atlas

17 Gatecreeper Deserted

18 Martyrdöd Hexhammaren

19 Nile Vile Nilotic Rites

20 Asagraum Dawn Of Infinite Fire

Adam Rees

Writer

1 Tool Fear Inoculum

2 Baroness Gold & Grey

3 Opeth In Cauda Venenum

4 Rotting Christ The Heretics

5 Cult Of Luna A Dawn To Fear

6 Periphery Iv: Hail Stan

7 After The Burial Evergreen

8 Whitechapel The Valley

9 Abnormality Sociopathic Constructs

10 Alcest Spiritual Instinct

11 Swallow The Sun When A Shadow Is Forced Into The Light

12 Slipknot We Are Not Your Kind

13 Батюшка (Krzysztof Drabikowski) Panihida

14 Cattle Decapitation Death Atlas

15 Nile Vile Niolitic Rites

16 Vitriol To Bathe From The Throat Of Cowardice

17 Venom Prison Samsara

18 Full Of Hell Weeping Choir

19 Evergrey The Atlantic

20 Killswitch Engage Atonement

Alastair Riddell

Writer

1 Mgla Age Of Excuse

2 Darkthrone Old Star

3 Smoulder Times Of Obscene Evil And Wild Daring

4 Starborn Savage Peace

5 Saint Vitus Saint Vitus

6 Atlantean Kodex The Course Of Empire

7 Magic Circle Departed Souls

8 Overkill The Wings Of War

9 The Lord Weird Slough Feg New Organon

10 Candlemass The Door To Doom

11 Lingua Ignota Caligula

12 None Damp Chill Of Life

13 Enforcer Zenith

14 Twin Temple Bring You Their Signature Sound...

15 Tomb Mold Planetary Clairvoyance

16 Heilung Futha

17 Exhorder Mourn The Southern Skies

18 Grand Magus Wolf God

19 Bölzer Lese Majesty

20 Amulet The Inevitable War

Natasha Sharf

Writer

1 Tool Fear Innoculum

2 Leprous Pitfalls

3 Rammstein Rammstein

4 Russian Circles Blood Year

5 Devin Townsend Empath

6 Alcest Spiritual Instinct

7 Lacuna Coil Black Anima

8 The Hu The Gereg

9 Chelsea Wolfe Birth Of Violence

10 Korn The Nothing

11 Sabbath Assembly A Letter Of Red

12 Swallow The Sun When A Shadow Is Forced Into The Light

13 Cellar Darling The Spell

14 Within Temptation Resist

15 Tarja In The Raw

16 Thenighttimeproject Pale Season

17 Voyager Colours In The Sun

18 Tompkins, Daniel Castles

19 Brutus Nest

20 Wednesday 13 Necrophaze

Joseph Stannard

Writer

1 Devin Townsend Empath

2 Exhorder Mourn The Southern Skies

3 Copperhead Gazing In The Dark

4 Goregäng Neon Graves

5 Moor Mother Analog Fluids Of Sonic Black Holes

6 Wormed Metaportal

7 Pound Silent

8 Apprentice Destroyer Permanent Climbing Monolith

9 Zonal Wrecked

10 Tomb Mold Planetary Clairvoyance

11 Boobs Of Doom Universal Monsters

12 Cave In Final Transmission

13 Full Of Hell Weeping Choir

14 Misery Index Rituals Of Power

15 Keiji Haino & Sumac Even For Just The Briefest Moment

16 Exhumed Horror

17 Big Scenic Nowhere Dying On The Mountain

18 Opeth In Cauda Venenum

19 Inter Arma Sulphur English

20 Street Gurgler Primal Business

James Weaver

Writer

1 Mgla Age Of Excuse

2 Idle Hands Mana

3 Cult Of Luna A Dawn To Fear

4 Employed To Serve Eternal Forward Motion

5 Gatecreeper Deserted

6 Astronoid Astronoid

7 Vitriol To Bathe From The Throat Of Cowardice

8 Venom Prison Samsara

9 Misþyrming Algleymi

10 Blood Incantation Hidden History Of The Human Race

11 Insomnium Heart Like A Grave

12 Tomb Mold Planetary Clairvoyance

13 Ithaca The Language Of Injury

14 Rotting Christ The Heretics

15 Dawn Ray'd Behold Sedition Plainsong

16 Allegaeon Apoptosis

17 Mayhem Daemon

18 High Command Beyond The Wall Of Desolation

19 Crystal Lake Helix

20 Whitechapel The Valley

Christina Wenig

Writer

1 Lingua Ignota Caligula

2 Full Of Hell Weeping Choir

3 Blut Aus Nord Hallucinogen

4 Heilung Futha

5 Uniform & The Body Everything That Dies...

6 Mayhem Daemon

7 Cult Of Luna A Dawn To Fear

8 Big | Brave A Gaze Among Them

9 Gaahls Wyrd Gastir - Ghosts Invited

10 Gost Valediction

11 Gold Why Aren't You Laughing?

12 Sunn O))) Life Metal/pyroclasts

13 Chelsea Wolfe Birth Of Violence

14 Schammasch Hearts Of No Light

15 E-l-r Mænad

16 Misþyrming Algleymi

17 Dawn Ray'd Behold Sedition

18 Downfall Of Gaia Ethic Of Radical Finitude

19 Cave In Final Transmission

20 Baroness Gold & Grey

Holly Wright

Writer

1 Slipknot We Are Not Your Kind

2 Devin Townsend Empath

3 Dream Theater Distance Over Time

4 Baroness Gold & Grey

5 Sabaton The Great War

6 Tool Fear Innoculum

7 Allegaeon Apoptosis

8 Whitechapel The Valley

9 Fit For An Autopsy The Sea Of Tragic Beasts

10 Rotting Christ The Heretics

11 Astronoid Astronoid

12 Within Temptation Resist

13 Abbath Outstrider

14 Inter Arma Sulphur English

15 Killswitch Engage Atonement

16 Periphery Periphery Iv: Hail Stan

17 Rammstein Rammstein

18 Babymetal Metal Galaxy

19 While She Sleeps So What?

20 Spirit Adrift Divided By Darkness

Liam Yates

Writer

1 Atlantean Kodex The Course Of Empire

2 Mystifier Protogoni Mavri Magiki Dynasteia

3 Hexvessel All Tree

4 Chelsea Wolfe Birth Of Violence

5 Tomb Mold Planetery Clairvoyance

6 The Lord Weird Slough Feg New Organon

7 Candlemass The Door To Doom

8 Usurper Lords Of The Permafrost

9 Black Mountain Destroyer

10 Nebula Holy Shit

11 Gaahls Wyrd Gastir - Ghosts Invited

12 Helvetets Port From Life To Death

13 Grand Magus Wolf God

14 Kadavar For The Dead Travel Fast

15 Mgla Age Of Excuse

16 Possessed Revelations Of Oblivion

17 Ram The Throne Within

18 Opeth In Cauda Venenum

19 Tool Fear Innoculum

20 Abbath Outstrider

Kez Whelan

Writer

1 Dawn Ray'd Behold Sedition Plainsong

2 Blood Incantation Hidden History Of The Human Race

3 Inter Arma Sulphur English

4 Wallowing Planet Loss

5 Torpor Rhetoric Of The Image

6 Nocturnus Ad Paradox

7 Full Of Hell Weeping Choir

8 Saint Vitus Saint Vitus

9 Tomb Mold Planetary Clairvoyance

10 Cult Of Luna A Dawn To Fear

11 Blut Aus Nord Hallucinogen

12 Cloud Rat Pollinator

13 Mizmor Cairn

14 Ithaca The Language Of Injury

15 Ghold Input>chaos

16 Lingua Ignota Caligula

17 Blind Monarch What Is Imposed Must Be Endured

18 Gets Worse Snubbed

19 Pissgrave Posthumous Humiliation

20 Mastiff Plague

Nik Young

Writer

1 Fever 333 Strength In Numb333rs

2 Tool Fear Innoculum

3 Knocked Loose A Different Shade Of Blue

4 Of Mice & Men Earthandsky

5 Ithaca The Language Of Injury

6 Wage War Pressure

7 Employed To Serve Eternal Forward Motion

8 While She Sleeps So What?

9 All Out War Crawl Among The Filth

10 Bad Omens Finding God Before God Finds Me

11 Killswitch Engage Atonement

12 Agnostic Front Get Loud!

13 Lacuna Coil Black Anima

14 Crystal Lake Helix

15 Whitechapel The Valley

16 Bokassa Crimson Riders

17 Amon Amarth Berserker

18 Korn The Nothing

19 Born Of Osiris The Simulation

20 Periphery Periphery Iv: Hail Stan