Tool’s Fear Inoculum named Metal Hammer’s album of the year

Tool’s Fear Inoculum has been named Metal Hammer magazine's album of the year.

The magazine’s core editorial team along with writers and reviewers put their heads together to pick out the 50 best albums of 2019 – and, when the dust settled, it was Tool’s long-awaited follow-up to 2006’s 10,000 Days which found itself at the top of the pile.

Metal Hammer deputy editor Eleanor Goodman says: “As the years went by, we wondered if Tool would ever write another album. We almost gave up hope. And then Fear Inoculum came along.

“Their first record in 13 years was indulgent, featuring six tracks and four interludes across 90 minutes. Yet it was also restrained.

“The polyrhythms were stark, Maynard James Keenan's vocals appeared more considered, and songs built slowly. It took time and effort to digest before you could reap the rewards.”

Eleanor adds: “Fear Inoculum's no.1 spot is testament to the signature sound and mysterious cult of personality that Tool have built over the years – no one else sounds or behaves like them.

“For some of our writers, the record was nothing short of a spiritual experience. It not only lived up to the hype, but proved there's still an appetite for challenging heavy music. Bring on the next one!”

The full list of the 50 best albums of the year can be found in the brand new issue of Metal Hammer magazine, which is on sale now.

Issue 330 is a special tribute to Jimmy ‘The Rev’ Sullivan – Avenged Sevenfold’s drummer who died 10 years ago this month. In a new interview, the band open up about their relationship with Jimmy, his influence on the group and the legacy he left behind.

The magazine also comes with a free commemorative art print dedicated to The Rev, plus a bonus Avenged Sevenfold magazine, best of 2019 CD and 2020 calendar featuring Slipknot, Rob Zombie, Ghost, Within Temptation, Halestorm and many more.

