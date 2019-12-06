Metal Hammer’s new issue is a tribute to The Rev – on sale now

The new issue of Metal Hammer is a special tribute to Jimmy ‘The Rev’ Sullivan – Avenged Sevenfold’s mercurial drummer who passed away ten years ago this month.

(Image credit: Metal Hammer)

Inside, Avenged open up about their relationship with Jimmy, his influence on the band and the legacy he left behind in a brand new interview.

The magazine comes with a free commemorative art print dedicated to The Rev, plus a bonus Avenged Sevenfold magazine, best of 2019 CD and 2020 calendar starring Slipknot, Rob Zombie, Ghost, Within Temptation, Halestorm and many more.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Metal Hammer) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Metal Hammer) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Metal Hammer) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Metal Hammer)

Also inside the new issue are the 50 best albums of 2019, plus brand new features with Rob Halford, Megadeth, Lindemann, Alien Weaponry, Amenra, Twin Temple, Lacuna Coil and more.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Metal Hammer) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Metal Hammer) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Metal Hammer) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Metal Hammer)

Find your nearest copy of Metal Hammer, or order yours online now.